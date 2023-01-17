Splatoon 3 is getting a major update later today (January 17), focusing on changes to the game’s many weapons and its multiplayer modes, with a particular focus on Salmon Run.

Many weapons, secondary weapons, and special weapons have been buffed or nerfed in the update, including the Jet Squelch, Splash Nova, and Big Swing Roller.

Changes to special weapons include shortening the duration of the Crab Tank, increasing the radius of the Triple Ink Strike, and changing the anti-theft window on the reef slider.

There are also some bug fixes and tweaks to some controls. You can find the full patch notes below:

Changes to Multiplayer

The specifications of some primary weapons have changed.

Aerospray MG and Aerospray RG – Terrain area painted by falling spray has been increased by about 10%.

Jet Squelch – 17% less blur when shooting on land.

Splash Nova – The area of ​​terrain surrounded by bullet ink has been increased by ~19%.

Dynamo Roller – Adjusted distance damage rate reduction. You can now deal 50.0 damage/100.0 damage farther away than before.

Big Rocking Wheel – Horizontal Slash minimum damage increased from 30.0 to 35.0.

Bamboozler 14 Mk l – Ink consumption reduced by about 17%.

Nautilus 47 – Increased firing time by about 15%.

Shake Machine – Ink consumption increased by about 10%.

The specifications of some sub-weapons have changed.

Angle Shooter – Damage increased from 30.0 to 35.0.

Ink coverage radius when attacking terrain or opponents has roughly doubled.

The specifications of some special weapons have changed.



Tacticooler – Tacticooler’s fast respawn and special saver will no longer be offset by the equip skill Respawn Punisher and Ghost.

Respawn Punisher and Ghost effects (increased respawn time and increased special spec loss amount) will still occur.

Reef Slider – Adjusts the amount of time to about 28/60 seconds for the anti-theft window that occurs after the explosion until you are able to move.

Triple Ink Strike – Increases the radius of the damaged area by approximately 10%.

Damage increased by about 50%.

Crab Bowl – Reduced the duration of the Crab Bowl from about 9 seconds to about 8 seconds when the skill is not equipped with a special item.

Increased the extension rate of crab tank duration when using special props to equip skills.

Due to these changes, Crab Tanks will last the same duration as before when maxing out special item abilities.

Points required for some weapon specials have been changed.

Splash Shot – 200 (was 190)

Hero Shooter Replica – 200 (was 190)

.52 gallons – 200 (formerly 190)

.96 gallons – 200 (formerly 190)

Splash Shooter Pro – 190 (was 180)

Splash Nova – 200 (was 190)

Spratt Twins – 200 (formerly 190)

Custom Splash Shot Small – 180 (was 190)

Shaker – 210 (was 220)

Splatana Wipers – 180 (was 190)

The performance of certain gear abilities has changed.



Ninja Squid – Ink splatter is no longer visible for 30/60 seconds immediately after transforming into child form.

Simultaneous use of the equipped skill “Swim Speed” will no longer cause one of these skills to be canceled.

Swimming speed will continue to be reduced by a fixed amount while using the Ninja Squid.

This update focuses on combat-related adjustments.

Made a lot of adjustments to primary weapons to mitigate the impact on some weapons in Splatoon 2, where the increased performance of equip abilities was negated in Splatoon 3.

Regarding the changes to Ninja Squid, while alleviating the problem of players forgetting each other when shooting at relatively short distances, we also intentionally maintained the way to approach opponents at longer distances.

We’ve reduced the amount needed to fill special gauges for certain weapons, and buffed some commonly used short-range weapons in the set to increase player choice.

We’ve increased the amount needed to fill special gauges for certain weapons, and have reduced the tactics of using subweapons and special weapons for ranged attacks somewhat in this group.

We’ve also made some adjustments to increase the presentation of special weapons.

The next update will focus on new features and weapon balance when the new season starts in March. Updates are planned for the end of the season.

BUG FIXES

Fixes to Player Controls

Fixed an issue where players could climb over unclimbable walls when using Squid Tide and Squid Roll at the same time.

Fixed an issue where if you were submerged in ink on a wall and moved to any ground at a certain angle and continued to move while submerged, the movement speed would be reduced.

Fixed bullets fired from Bloblobbers at towers or other moving terrain features hitting and disappearing instead of hitting and bouncing.

Fixed an issue where when the player moved or jumped with an open umbrella, areas that were protected from ink were about 1/60 of a second later than they appeared to be.

Fixed an issue where players would be stunned when they landed with their umbrellas open, and the umbrellas would appear to sink into the ground.

Fixed an issue where the area protected from ink by an open umbrella was slightly to the left or right.

Fixed an issue where the animation of opening an umbrella to prevent an attack was slower than the actual defensive effect started.

Fixed the issue that the animation of closing the umbrella during the opening animation was not smooth.

Fixed an issue where attacks from behind the Crab Tank (such as Ink Storm) would bounce when the tank was in walk mode, even if they hit the player directly.

Fixed an issue where players landed in unexpected locations after using an inkjet or zip catapult without touching the ground.

Fixed an issue where the Wavebreaker would immediately disappear from other players’ screens if it was positioned close to the waterline.

Fixed an issue where if a wave breaker was placed at a certain elevation, its wave would not display in the contiguous lower space within the effect area.

Fixed an issue where, by slightly increasing the area of ​​effect in the lower area if the wave breaker was placed at a certain elevation, the adjacent lower space may or may not be in the area of ​​effect due to the slightly different position .

change to multiplayer

Fixed an issue that would cause the game to slow down if some parts of the terrain were inked in Eeltail Alley with the scroll wheel.

Fixed an issue that caused the scores in some areas to change unsteadily when playing Rainmaker mode in the Fish Market.

Fixed an issue when playing the “Slab Zone/Tower Control/Rainmaker/Clam Blitz” mod in Undertow Spillway that was preventing you from getting soaked in ink in certain areas, whether they were ink stained or not.

Fixed an issue that caused score changes in some areas to be choppy when playing Rainmaker mode in the Alfonsino Museum.

Fixed an issue that allowed you to climb unexpected walls in Ink Art Academy.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from properly placing the Tacticooler in certain areas when playing Splat Zone mode in Mahi-Mahi Resort, and prevented players attempting to place it from being able to stand correctly on the stage’s terrain.

Fixed an issue that was causing scores in certain areas to not change smoothly when playing Rainmaker mode in Sturgeon Shipyard.

Fixed an issue that caused scores in certain areas to not change smoothly when playing Rainmaker mode in MakoMart.

Fixed an issue that allowed you to climb unexpected walls in the Wahoo world.

Fixed an issue in Wahoo World that allowed you to jump from the ink track to the spotlight.

Fixed an issue in Brinewater Springs that was preventing trees in front of you from appearing transparent.

Fixed an issue when playing Splat Zone/Tower Control/Rainmaker/Clam Blitz modes in Brinewater Springs that caused the score to not change smoothly in some areas and would display “Don’t retreat!

Fixed an issue in Brinewater Springs and Bilunder Heights that caused ink fired from high places to disappear before hitting the ground.

Fixed an issue that allowed you to jump from the ink rail onto the tank when playing Splat Zone/Tower Control/Rainmaker/Clam Blitz in Flounder Heights.

Change to Salmon Run

Fixed an issue where if a communication error occurred at a certain time when the Big Run results were announced, you would be able to earn medals but not the corresponding badges.

If you are affected by this issue, you will be able to earn badges after applying this update data and restarting the game.

Fixed an issue that caused stored ammo in the Sniper 5H to disappear after depositing a Golden Egg or firing from the Large Shot Launcher.

Fixed an issue where when Steelhead was defeated, the bombs fired by Steelhead would not despawn properly due to damage to the torso.

Fixed an issue in Marooner’s Bay at low tide where it was difficult to get inked on the Flipper-Flopper’s attack area if it was trying to dive near the surface.

Fixed an issue in Malone Bay where players or salmon would be slower when touching certain terrain.

Fixed an issue where if you saved a job scene with a grizzly weapon and played it again as a private job, it would give a different grizzly weapon.

Changes to Story Mode

Fixed Brera not working properly when selecting a weapon on stage and switching from Brera to another weapon. It may not fire, or it may not be able to defend itself against enemy attacks.

Other Changes