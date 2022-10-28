Recently, some video game media have been able to play Callisto Accords for the first time, and it’s likely that all of these recently released previews have highlighted a very important change in the illustration of Jacob Lee’s escape from the Dark Iron Prison. Not just his ability to dodge and block biophage attacks, but how those actions are performed, to be precise.

Recalling classics from other genres like Hand of God or even Punch-Out!!, it turns out that the left and right dodges are performed directly with the left analog stick, which you use when Jacob isn’t facing the enemy to move him. Likewise, tilt that stick and he’ll attempt a physical attack. Mastering such a groundbreaking system takes some time as you have to time and calculate the angles of incoming attacks, but once you learn it, you have to survive without relying on GRP, artillery and stun batons.

Callisto Protocol – PlayStation 5 Control Scheme

To give you a clearer picture and possibly start mental training for the different moves, here’s the full DualSense scenario, as we did with TCP on PS5:

Callisto Protocol controls on PS5. You’ll smash that triangle right after defeating some of the toughest biophages…

list of commands

Left stick: move Jacob

◄ ► Left stick to face the enemy: Dodge

▼ Left stick to face the enemy: Parry

Right stick: move the camera

✖ : pick/use

L1: run

L2: Aim/Flash

L2 + ✖ : FRP: Attract

□: Reload FRP?

R2 + □: Reload weapon

◯: Crouch

△: stampede/trophy/struggle

R1: Stun Stick (Light)

R2: Stun Baton (Ferocious)

L2+R2: Shooting weapons

L2 + R2 after pulling something with GRP: throw

▲ Arrow keys: stock

▼ Arrow keys: Rapid injection (healing)

We’ll update it with possible tweaks and additions as the final version of the game comes out on December 2nd.