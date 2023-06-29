Check out the free PS games for July

By TECHBOOK | Jun 29, 2023 at 12:25 p.m

For the month of June there are again three free PlayStation games for Plus subscribers. TECHBOOK has checked what the new titles are good for.

Since the PlayStation Plus subscription transition, the Essential Tier has continued to offer a monthly selection of free PS4 and PS5 titles. This month there are again three titles.

Check out the PlayStation Plus games for July

July’s three free PS Plus games are available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. All three titles will be available for download from July 4th to July 31st.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle (PS4 und PS5)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set in the early 1980s during the Cold War. In the single player campaign, players are on duty at historical sites such as East Berlin, Vietnam and the KGB headquarters. The role of an elite soldier is about preventing a conspiracy that threatens to destabilize the global power structure. Apart from that, there is of course also a multiplayer, which also offers a gripping story. The popular zombie mode also returns in Cold War.

Both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game have a Metacritic score of 76. The solid rating is for multiplayer and zombie mode, which developer Treyarch didn’t allow themselves to slip up on. What really stands out, however, is the single-player campaign, which for the first time in the Call of Duty franchise gives players choices that lead to different endings. Gamers themselves occasionally praise the multiplayer and especially the setting, but often have to struggle with poor performance and errors. This results in a rather low user score of 4.1 out of 10 points for the PS4 and 5 points for the PS5.

Alan Wake Remastered (PS4 und PS5)

Originally released in 2010, the title was one of the most innovative thriller games in the world at the time. Protagonist Alan Wake follows the trail of his missing wife, Alice, in the small town of Bright Falls in the Pacific Northwest. He finds pages of a book that he is said to have written himself but cannot remember. The lines between reality and madness blur when the events of the book actually come true. Armed only with a flashlight and hand weapon, Wake must face off against monsters and supernatural forces in order to solve the mystery. The remaster brings the dark, eerie and dense atmosphere up to date.

Thirteen years later, critics still praise the outstanding storytelling and the now thoroughly overhauled graphics, which breathe new life into the game. Overall, this manifests itself in a good Metacritic score of 79. The players themselves are also convinced of the remaster and give an average of 8 out of 10 points for the PS5 version and 7.9 points for the PS4 version. Many feel reminded and can relive the game with excellent graphics. But even newcomers can find their way around the classic more easily thanks to the modern look.

Endling – Extinction is Forever (PS4 und PS5)

In a world whose ecosystem has been destroyed by humans, the last remaining mother fox must protect her cubs from the dangers of the devastated earth. Players must carefully plan the movement of the foxes to find sheltered places and reach them safely.

With a Metacritic score of 82, the PS4 version of the game does well. Above all, the well thought-out narrative and the sharpening of environmental awareness through the emotional impact of the title stand out. Players themselves feel the same way, with an average rating of 8.3 out of 10.

Last chance for PlayStation Plus games in June

All three titles in June are available for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. They are available for download until July 3rd.

NBA 2K23 (PS4 und PS5)

In the current version of the sports classic “NBA” gamers can again play with their favorite teams from the NBA and WNBA (women’s league). The different game modes offer a variety of possibilities. In MyCAREER, players can prove their individual skills against others and build the best team in the world with MyTEAM. In the role of commissioner, you can even manage the entire league yourself in MyNBA mode.

With a Metascore of 78, the PS5 version of NBA 2K23 has good reviews. There is a lot of praise for the excellent graphics and the mature control mechanics. Above all, the improvements compared to the predecessor were positive. Not well received, however, are the widespread microtransactions, which make it difficult to progress in the game without further investments. This is also met with a lack of understanding from the players themselves, which is reflected in the miserable ratings of 4.4 out of 10 points on average.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PS4 und PS5)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is a strategy game about managing the dinosaur park from Jurassic World. However, as is usual for the franchise, putting a stop to the primeval animals is not easy. In addition to supplies, it is therefore particularly important to stem the flood of dinosaurs in the USA. The sequel to the first game of 2018 brings a bunch of new features, game modes and more dinosaur species. Set after the events of the movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, it brings back familiar characters including Dr. Ian Malcolm and Claire Dearing (voiced by Jeff Goldblum and Bryce Dallas Howard).

In the PlayStation 5 version, the game received a good Metacritic score of 78. The critics point out the larger scope compared to the predecessor and praise the improvements in the management system. Still, that’s not quite enough to make it a really great simulation game. Fans of “Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic World“, on the other hand, will get their money’s worth. The user score is also solid with an average of 7 out of 10 points. The players are interested in the setting and the story, but the scope is not enough for many, even with the new campaign.

Trek to Yomi (PS4 and PS5)

Trek to Yomi is an all-black and white cinematic action-adventure about the fall and redemption of protagonist Hiroki. Hiroki promises his dying sensei to protect his city from all dangers – and fails bitterly. On the way to fulfilling his promise, the samurai must confront the forces of evil.

The game has received a solid average score of 69 from critics according to Metacritic. Many highlight the gripping story and artistic design. Some also praise the combat system, which is linear but still challenging enough to have a learning effect. For others, however, the battles are too repetitive and the gameplay, apart from the story, is not appealing enough. The players themselves largely agree with the critics. Although the game is nice to look at and interesting, the gameplay is too flat overall.

