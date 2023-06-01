Check out the free PS games for June

For the month of June there are again three free PlayStation games for Plus subscribers. TECHBOOK has checked what the new titles are good for.

Since the PlayStation Plus subscription transition, the Essential Tier has continued to offer a monthly selection of free PS4 and PS5 titles. This month there are again three titles.

Check out the PlayStation Plus games for June

All three titles in June are available for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. They will be available for download from June 6th to July 3rd.

NBA 2K23 (PS4 und PS5)

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

In the current version of the sports classic “NBA” gamers can again play with their favorite teams from the NBA and WNBA (women’s league). The different game modes offer a variety of possibilities. In MyCAREER, players can prove their individual skills against others and build the best team in the world with MyTEAM. In the role of commissioner, you can even manage the entire league yourself in MyNBA mode.

With a Metascore of 78, the PS5 version of NBA 2K23 has good reviews. There is a lot of praise for the excellent graphics and the mature control mechanics. Above all, the improvements compared to the predecessor were positive. Not well received, however, are the widespread microtransactions, which make it difficult to progress in the game without further investments. This is also met with a lack of understanding from the players themselves, which is reflected in the miserable ratings of 4.4 out of 10 points on average.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PS4 und PS5)

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is a strategy game about managing the dinosaur park from Jurassic World. However, as is usual for the franchise, putting a stop to the primeval animals is not easy. In addition to supplies, it is therefore particularly important to stem the flood of dinosaurs in the USA. The sequel to the first game of 2018 brings a bunch of new features, game modes and more dinosaur species. Set after the events of the movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, it brings back familiar characters including Dr. Ian Malcolm and Claire Dearing (voiced by Jeff Goldblum and Bryce Dallas Howard).

In the PlayStation 5 version, the game received a good Metacritic score of 78. The critics point out the larger scope compared to the predecessor and praise the improvements in the management system. Still, that’s not quite enough to make it a really great simulation game. Fans of “Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic World“, on the other hand, will get their money’s worth. The user score is also solid with an average of 7 out of 10 points. The players are interested in the setting and the story, but the scope is not enough for many, even with the new campaign.

Trek to Yomi (PS4 and PS5)

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Trek to Yomi is an all-black and white cinematic action-adventure about the fall and redemption of protagonist Hiroki. Hiroki promises his dying sensei to protect his city from all dangers – and fails bitterly. On the way to fulfilling his promise, the samurai must confront the forces of evil.

The game has received a solid average score of 69 from critics according to Metacritic. Many highlight the gripping story and artistic design. Some also praise the combat system, which is linear but still challenging enough to have a learning effect. For others, however, the battles are too repetitive and the gameplay, apart from the story, is not appealing enough. The players themselves largely agree with the critics. Although the game is nice to look at and interesting, the gameplay is too flat overall.

Last chance for PlayStation Plus games in May

Two of the three free PS Plus games in May are also available for the PlayStation 5. All three games are available until June 6th.

GRID Legends (PS4 and PS5)

The motorsport classic “Grid” comes with the “Legends” offshoot in a completely new guise. There are again varied and rapid races in different disciplines. It’s all wrapped up in a gripping storyline with live-action sequences starring real actors that advance the game as a documentary of sorts.

With a Metascore of 77 based on 34 reviews, the PS5 version of the game is rated relatively well. Some reviewers praise the story’s documentary format as innovative, while others consider it a gimmick. Most agree that the racing components are typically “Grid”. The players themselves see it a little less positively, awarding an average of 5.9 out of 10 points. While the extensive racing modes and multiplayer are well received, there has been criticism for the lack of improvements over older “grid” titles.

Chivalry 2 (PS4 und PS5)

In the medieval first-person multiplayer “Chivalry 2” it’s back to epic battles with up to 64 players. Battles take place across a variety of locations, including tournament arenas and classic castle sieges. Players can choose from four character classes with unique weapons and abilities – and even ride into battle as cavalry. The revised combat system is now smoother and faster than its predecessor and allows creativity in the carnage.

Reviews for Chivalry 2 vary between the PS4 and PS5 versions. While the game gets a really good Metacritic score of 85 for the PS5, it only gets a value of 66 on the PS4. Some are reporting bugs appearing in this version of the game. On the other hand, critics who tested the game on the PS5 agree that Chivalry 2 delivers hours of fun gameplay – with huge maps and nice graphics. The players themselves don’t give the PS4 or PS5 versions a particularly good rating, with 5.1 out of 10 and 6.4 respectively. Although they praise the combat system with its bloody mechanics, PS4 owners in particular complain about technical problems.

Descenders (PS4)

“Descenders” is a fast-paced downhill biking game that has something of the genre leader “Trials”. However, the indie game offers a unique physics system that gives players full control over the smallest movements of their drivers. The levels are procedurally generated – so never the same – and thus provide variety with always new jumps, hills and descents. Players choose a team and compete with other players for the descent. The more daring the tricks, the higher the “Rep” ranking. But beware: even the smallest mistake can have consequences.

Critics have given “Descenders” a mostly positive Metacritic score of 75. Especially the procedurally generated levels and the gameplay are well received. However, mechanics and technology are not quite up to par. The players themselves write that the graphics are old-fashioned, but also praise the gameplay. However, technical problems contribute to the fact that it does not reach more than 5 out of 10 points in the player score overall.

Also interesting: Check games and content at Prime Gaming

Sources