Ahead of the release of Victoria 3, Paradox Studios recently uploaded a LoFi Girl spoof playlist to their YouTube channel.

The video, titled “Victoria 3: LoFi VicHop – Tracks for Relaxation or Industrialization,” humorously showcases a studious Victorian girl against the backdrop of a smoky 19th-century city.

Paradox seems to have started the trend of these captivating soundtrack displays, releasing a similar video back in September titled “Crusader Kings III: LoFi Queen – Tracks to Relax or Conquer.”

As entertaining as these videos are, they have a real purpose: to whet the appetite of fans and herald the release of the source game – something they seem to have done quite successfully.

Plus, it’s a great opportunity to showcase the game’s excellent soundtrack, and a way for new players who might stumble upon the video to enter the franchise. In fact, in our own review of Victoria 3, we found that the soundtrack sometimes quietly disappeared into the background of the experience, so it’s great to see Paradox put their music in a refreshing and well-crafted format Give the voice you deserve.