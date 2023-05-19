Home » Check out these water guns, designed to pack some serious punch – Gamereactor
Technology

Check out these water guns, designed to pack some serious punch – Gamereactor

by admin
Check out these water guns, designed to pack some serious punch – Gamereactor

A lot of toys these days are actually aimed at an adult audience. Take a look at the very expensive LEGO sets you can buy and you’ll see what we mean. But it’s not just LEGO that’s targeting consumers with a lot of spare income, as we’ve found some incredibly powerful water guns designed for adult use.

Whether you’re looking to step up your water fight game or just want to blow up that annoying neighbor who keeps taking up your parking space on the street, these blasters have you covered. Spyra’s newest water gun, for example, fires shotgun-sized water bombs at targets 50 feet away and automatically reloads when the battery runs low. The tactical display makes it look like a halo gun, you won’t be at a tactical disadvantage on this bad boy.

Similar to the SpyraThree, Xiaomi’s Mijia Pulse can also blow up your enemies from a great distance, but it offers a sleeker, more futuristic design with LED lights that follow the water in the gun until it flies out.

Check out SpyraThree here, Mijia Pulse here, and thanks to Wired.

Here is an ad:

See also  "Sonic Unknown Frontier" TGS real machine demo, find the track on the map to run fast | 4Gamers

You may also like

“Scan&Go”: This is how the system works at...

watchOS 9.5 joins “Rainbow Celebration” and debuts on...

Sloths Five Episode 600 – Nerd News –...

【Evaluation】Shokz OpenFit Bone Conduction Headphones are comfortable to...

Should we really wish for the failure of...

Prime Video is being turned on its head

NetEase changed its name to Jackalyptic Games in...

The Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 de in the driving...

ChatGPT for iPhone: how the OpenAI app works,...

Highlights of Huawei P60 Pro: The natural texture...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy