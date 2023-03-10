HQ

Later this year, we’ll get a new Tintin Adventure from Microids. Tintin Reporter – Pharaoh’s Cigar is adapted from the comic book album of the same name, which means we can experience an epic adventure in Egypt and meet most of the classic characters in the series.

Here’s how the developers describe their adventure in a press release:

“Combining all the best elements of an adventure and investigative game, Tintin Reporter – Pharaoh’s Cigar invites players to dress up as an investigator/reporter: search, infiltrate to find clues and solve mysteries, enrich video sequences with investigative dialogue, infiltration stages and even planes or cars Chase. Tintin Reporter – Pharaoh’s Cigar offers a unique and innovative gameplay that lets everyone experience the adventure like a real reporter!

While we don’t have a firm release date yet, we can give you a brand new trailer below. Tintin Reporter – Pharaoh’s Cigars will be available on PC, PlayStation 4/5, Switch, and Xbox Series S/X later this year.