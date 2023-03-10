Home Technology Check out Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh in new trailer
Technology

Check out Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh in new trailer

by admin
Check out Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh in new trailer

HQ

Later this year, we’ll get a new Tintin Adventure from Microids. Tintin Reporter – Pharaoh’s Cigar is adapted from the comic book album of the same name, which means we can experience an epic adventure in Egypt and meet most of the classic characters in the series.

Here’s how the developers describe their adventure in a press release:

“Combining all the best elements of an adventure and investigative game, Tintin Reporter – Pharaoh’s Cigar invites players to dress up as an investigator/reporter: search, infiltrate to find clues and solve mysteries, enrich video sequences with investigative dialogue, infiltration stages and even planes or cars Chase. Tintin Reporter – Pharaoh’s Cigar offers a unique and innovative gameplay that lets everyone experience the adventure like a real reporter!

While we don’t have a firm release date yet, we can give you a brand new trailer below. Tintin Reporter – Pharaoh’s Cigars will be available on PC, PlayStation 4/5, Switch, and Xbox Series S/X later this year.

HQ

Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh
Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the PharaohTintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh
Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the PharaohTintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh
Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the PharaohTintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh
See also  The new purple iPhone 14 is super fragrant? Compare the purple iPhones of all dynasties!Where are the poor details? Quickly move your eyes

You may also like

Odys Space One 10 buy cheap from 90€...

“Dark Zone Breakout” launched Android version closed beta...

Over 30 years of SMS – the story...

Lenovo and Aston Martin collaborate to launch the...

Patterns in Software Development: The Null Object Design...

Robocop: Rogue City Gets New Gameplay Trailer –...

Tech Diary — January to March 2023

Valentine’s Day Asteroid May Hit Earth in 2046...

Honor Magic 5 Pro, Magic Vs 5G, 5...

Microsoft’s Edge browser can now also use AMD’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy