check the label for content created by Meta AI

Mark Zuckerberg announced it a few months ago: generative AI is coming to Instagram, Facebook and Whatsapp. After the first announcement, however, Meta does not seem to have followed the words of its CEO, at least until now. Indeed, in recent hours, Instagram has implemented a new label for AI-powered content.

The label, in particular, refers to gods content”generated by Meta AI” and was discovered by the developer Alessandro Paluzzi, who promptly brought it back up Twitter. Lo screenshot created by Paluzzi, in particular, is that of an in-app message explaining that the creators of posts and other content will soon be able to activate toggle to report to the user that their contents were made with AI generative.

The message, in particular, explains that “the creator [di questo post] o Meta said the content was created or edited with AI”. It therefore seems that this label applies to all products made or modified through AIregardless of the type of Artificial Intelligence used for the creation and editing of posts, stories, Reels and other content for Instagram.

A little further down, however, we also find the writing “Image generated by Meta AI”, which suggests that Meta is working on a proprietary generative AI for Instagram and its other platforms. The latter, which could work like Midjourney or Stable Diffusion, could be based on Meta’s latest language model, LLaMA 2and may soon be released for all users.

Going down the in-app message reported by Paluzzi, we discover that Instagram explains what generative AI istelling us that “people use AI tools to create text, images and videos from individual descriptions”and tells us how to tell if a post uses AI, confirming that “AI-created content is usually labeled to be easily identifiable”.

In short, according to the notice, it seems that the important novelty will not be the arrival of generative AI on Instagram, nor the fact that Meta could release its own tool owner for i content creator. Or at least not only: users, in fact, will be forced to identify which posts use AIeven partially, and which have been completely made by human hands.

