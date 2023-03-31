With this checklist, nothing is lost when handing over tasks

Handing over tasks or projects is an integral part of everyday working life. When planning a handover, whether for a project, specific assignments, or before a vacation, there are many important points to consider. You can quickly lose track of things. This checklist shows everything you need to discuss and record when handing over a project. Use our 10 points to create a handover protocol or to prepare the handover meeting.

1. Duration of your absence or date of project handover

Are you handing over the project or tasks permanently, if so, from when? If the handover is limited in time, you should also record the end date in addition to the start date.

After you, who is responsible for the project or certain tasks or takes over your vacation cover? What are the contact details (telephone, email)? Do you hand over the project or tasks to several people? Then you need to establish who is responsible for what. Who will your emails be forwarded to and who will receive all project-specific emails going forward? Will your phone number be shared, if so, to whom?

3. Information about the current project and the project status

A central and probably the most extensive point of a handover is information about the project: What needs to be done? What tasks are there? What is the current work status? What is the role of your representative or the new project manager? Are there decisions or deadlines? Are there problems or unresolved questions? Are there urgent tasks or priorities that need to be done first? Where is the information and files for the project stored? For a project overview, also use tools such as screenshots or screen videos to record and explain the current work status or upcoming work.

4. Information about other recurring tasks

Are there daily or recurring tasks that the new project manager or your representative has to take on? What is to be considered?

What files and information are needed for the project or the tasks that are handed over? Where are these stored? Is there software, programs, checklists, manuals or style sheets that are important for the project work? Make sure your substitute or new project lead has access to any resources that are needed.

6. Required Passwords and Access Rights

Which login data are required to continue the project or your tasks? Do access rights still have to be assigned or accounts set up? Keep a record of this important data, but also think about data protection and do not store passwords or login details on a publicly accessible server, for example. It is better to use a password manager to store login data or important documents in encrypted form.

Which contact persons (external and internal) or service providers are involved in the project? What are their contact details? For example, create a list of these contacts and record the role each person has and what agreements have been made with them.

8. Important Dates and Deadlines

What deadlines or important dates are coming up? Are there recurring team meetings or project meetings, if so, when do they take place and who organizes them? Are there trade fairs or public events that are important for the project and should be attended? Are there still unclear dates that need to be confirmed? Record all appointments or enter them in a central calendar.

9. Approval, Signature, and Release Requirements

Who is authorized to sign important documents or contracts? Is there an order to follow when signing? For example, who is responsible for releases? How are the responsibilities regulated?

10. Advance information about the project handover and content of an automatic e-mail notification

Who must be informed in advance about the handover of the project or the handover of tasks? Make sure that everyone involved in the project is informed about the personnel change in good time. Also discuss what should be included in a possible email notification that will be sent automatically after you leave the project.