All current piezoelectric materials (Piezoelectric materials) are solid. Surprisingly, in a new paper published a few days ago, two chemists from Michigan State University observed the piezoelectric effect in liquid for the first time ( Piezoelectric Effect), this discovery has drawn attention to the usability of liquid piezoelectric materials and made it possible to develop more environmentally friendly and more diverse component designs in the future.

Current piezoelectric materials are all in solid form, such as quartz, and when the material is subjected to pressure, it releases an electric charge, and the amount of charge is proportional to the pressure. At present, piezoelectric elements are widely used in products such as sonar equipment, guitar pickups and mobile phone speakers.

Two chemists, Md. Iqbal Hossain and GJ Blanchard of Michigan State University, accidentally observed the piezoelectric effect in the liquid when they were studying ionic liquids. Examples exist in liquid form. They have published this profoundly influential and significant innovative discovery and research results in The Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters.

The so-called ionic liquid is composed of asymmetric flexible cations (cations) and symmetrical weakly coordinated anions (anions). Liquid piezoelectric materials were discovered by the above-mentioned two researchers when they were studying the properties of ionic liquids, and they used a piston to apply pressure to the ionic liquid in the graduated cylinder, because after applying pressure to it, the result was the release of electric current, and the amount of charge released Proportional to the applied pressure, just like the phenomenon induced by a solid piezoelectric material being pressed. In further tests, they also found that when the ionic liquids delivered an electric current, their optical properties changed. In some cases, the way the liquid bends light also changes.

However, the researchers could not explain why the ionic liquids they tested had piezoelectric properties. They will continue to study the material to fully understand why ionic liquids behave the way they have observed. But it is foreseeable that liquid piezoelectric materials (especially materials made of ionic liquids) will have commercial value, because they are more environmentally friendly than solid materials, and the shapes of liquid piezoelectric elements are more diverse, and the final product application design will also be more diverse.

(First image source: ACS Publications)