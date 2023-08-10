Chemtrails, Google and Bill Gates want to eliminate them with artificial intelligence

Listen to the audio version of the article

It is one of the most debated topics on the net, also thanks to the imaginative hypotheses of conspiracy theorists. Chemtrails, straddling unsolved secrets and unconsolidated certainties, may have their days numbered. Thanks to artificial intelligence, a partnership between Google, Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy and American Airlines, aims to reduce the chemtrails “visible” to the naked eye, ie those left by airplanes, known as contrails. An independent report cited by Google itself states that white trails, which often form with the passage of an airplane, account for about 35% of the total impact of the aviation market on global warming.

Specifically, contrails are created when airplanes pass through layers such as clouds, which are thick with water vapour. And here comes the AI: satellite images, weather data and flight paths can be an invaluable source from which artificial intelligence software can create contrail forecast maps, even going so far as to recommend the best route for aircraft in the future. ‘avoid more cloudy routes, therefore more subject to the formation of such contrails. It must be said that, at least in part, processes of this kind are already active for aircraft control systems, albeit aimed at flight safety and not just the environmental question.

In any case, the agreement between Google, Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy and American Airlines is already the result of a six-month trial on 70 flights. By following the AI ​​predictions and slightly changing the route, the number of contrails was reduced by 54% compared to flights with standard routes that did not follow the AI ​​indications. Test results show that route optimization can lead to an increase in fuel, mostly of low range and in the order of 2% more. “Recent studies show that a small percentage of flights need to be adjusted to avoid the majority of contrail heating. Therefore, the total fuel impact could be 0.3% of the airline’s flights. This suggests that contrails could be avoided on a scale of about $5-25/tonne CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) using our current forecasts, making them a cost-effective warming reduction measure, and more are expected. improvements” explain from Google.