Cherry Love Party: Exciting Discounts on Taiwan CHERRY Keyboards and Accessories

Cherry Love Party: A Celebration of Mechanical Keyboards in Taiwan

Taiwan’s general agent of CHERRY, Jieqiang International, is set to launch an exciting event called “Cherry Love Party” in August. The event, which will run from August 1st to August 31st, aims to bring joy to Taiwanese keyboard enthusiasts. In line with this, CHERRY has introduced a surprise discount on their pink models.

The event will feature various activities and promotions to enhance the experience of keyboard lovers. Here’s a glimpse of what attendees can expect:

Activity 1:

Purchasing the MX 3.0S pink keyboard series will entitle buyers to a pink special metal palm rest and foot pad. Additionally, buying a wireless MX 3.0S series keyboard will grant customers a free wireless MW 5180 mouse. Furthermore, CHERRY is launching a promotion for the pink and white HC 2.2 Gaming Headset to provide gamers with a more immersive and comfortable gaming experience.

Activity 2:

The MX 3.0S white and black series, along with the MX 2.0S series keyboards, will be available at special discounted prices during the event. Whether customers prefer the classic white and black designs or the unique MX 2.0S line, they can enjoy great savings.

Activity 3:

The newly launched MX 1.1 TKL RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is not to be missed. During the event, customers can purchase the MX 1.1 TKL RGB at a special discounted price, offering them the ultimate gaming experience.

Activity 4:

The Cherry Love Party has even more surprises in store! The MC 1.1 RGB PLUS Gaming Mouse will also be available at a promotional price. With its high-precision sensing and ergonomic design, this mouse provides users with enhanced flexibility and precision during gaming sessions.

The “Cherry Love Party” is a summer event that promises to bring excitement to mechanical keyboard enthusiasts across Taiwan. CHERRY has combined quality and elegance to elevate the typing and gaming experience. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to join this event and experience the charm of mechanical keyboards firsthand.

For those interested in participating, exclusive dealer stores have been selected for the August event. These include the original shop Coolpc, Liangxing Electronics, Zongqi Technology, De Zong Computer, Unify e-sports, PCPARTY, Hardcore fine seal, Yifei Computer, Yuxing computer, PCHOME, and Xinya 3C.

About CHERRY:

CHERRY is the world‘s leading manufacturer of mechanical keyboards, recognized for its outstanding quality and reliability. Since its establishment in 1967, CHERRY has consistently prioritized innovation and technical excellence, providing gamers, professionals, and keyboard enthusiasts with unparalleled experiences.

About Jieqiang International Co., Ltd.:

For more information about Jieqiang International Co., Ltd. and its products, please visit their official website.

In conclusion, the Cherry Love Party is an event that celebrates the world of mechanical keyboards. With exciting promotions, discounts, and surprises, CHERRY has created an event that promises to captivate Taiwanese keyboard enthusiasts. Hurry and join in on the festivities to experience the thrill of mechanical keyboards like never before!

Further reading:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

