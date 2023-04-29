CHERRY presents gaming brand CHERRY XTRFY

True to the motto “IN IT TO WIN IT”, CHERRY enters the world of professional computer games with the takeover of the well-known Swedish gaming peripheral manufacturer XTRFY. We were there at the event in Cologne.

So far, CHERRY is mainly known in the Chinese market and for its market-leading, interchangeable keys and switches called “CHERRY MX”. The company has now presented its own global gaming brand under the name “CHERRY XTRFY”. With the help of XTRFY’s experience and knowledge, CHERRY wants to make a name for itself with its new strategy in the global gaming market. The focus is clearly on e-sports.

CHERRY FAMILY

Under the name XTRFY FAMILY, CHERRY wants to build a network of greats from the gaming sector. They rely on cooperation with e-sports teams and well-known personalities. These partners include SK Gaming, Heroic, Vitality and Counter-Strike legend Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg.

Even more products for the gaming range

With its new products, CHERRY XTRFY not only wants to appeal to professional and passionate gamers, but also to casual gamers who only gamble from time to time. For this purpose, the company is planning this year to launch even more products for the gaming industry in addition to the three new keyboards already presented and the well-known, successful range. At the moment these are quite a few mice, keyboards, headsets, mouse pads and much more. We continue to rely on the tried and tested, such as the “CHERRY MX” system, but also develop new things, such as the new CHERRY Advanced Wireless Technology.

recommendations for you