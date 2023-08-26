Cherry presents improved MX switches for mechanical keyboards

Mechanical gaming keyboards and switches from Cherry: they just go together perfectly. Now the German manufacturer has presented a new model series.

Image: Cherry XTRFY

The promises are high. Cherry wants to have set nothing less than a “new gold standard” with the new MX2A switches. There will be five different variants to start with: Red, Brown, Black, Silver and Silent Red. Only one classic is missing. The blue clicky switches are not initially offered in an improved form.

Cherry MX2A – This is new

The new Cherry MX2A switches will be lubricated from the factory for the first time. For a smoother and quieter keystroke. The manufacturer made sure not to use too much lubricant. A problem that is often encountered with other manufacturers. The properties of the lubricant are similar to those of Krytox GPL 205.

In addition, the design of the spring has been revised. This is now barrel-shaped, which should also ensure a more pleasant typing experience. Thanks to the choice of high-quality material, the spring can retain its original shape even after a long service life. The new switches should be able to withstand up to 100 million attacks.

Last but not least, the stem has been revised. Six carefully designed ribs, also known as crowns, have been added. This crown is not just an ornament. “These ribs play a crucial role in ensuring the spring is properly centered. The result? Each press provides a consistent feel and sound, significantly reducing jitter and taking your typing or gaming experience to a new level.

In line with this, a first keyboard has already been presented, in which the new Cherry MX2A switches are used – by Cherry himself. The CHERRY XTRFY K5V2 COMPACT comes in a compact 65% format and does without many unnecessary additional keys. Of course, there is also customizable RGB lighting. The overall package is rounded off by a detachable connection cable, exchangeable key caps and a polling rate of 1,000 Hz. The keyboard is available in stores from 149 euros.

What: Cherry

