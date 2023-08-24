Cherry Unveils New “MX2A” Gold Standard Switch with Enhanced Performance and Longevity

Cherry Introduces the MX2A Gold Standard with Enhanced Performance and Durability

During the GAMESCOM event, Cherry, a renowned manufacturer of mechanical switches, officially unveiled its latest innovation, the “MX2A” gold standard. This new switch promises a smoother feel, improved switch sound performance, and an impressive lifespan of 100 million button presses.

What sets the MX2A apart from its predecessors is the introduction of pre-applied lubricant on the protruding point of the switch base during factory production. This feature fixes the position of the spring and ensures its contact-free linear motion when pressed. Furthermore, the cylindrical spring in the original design has been replaced with a barrel-shaped geometric spring, optimizing the overall functionality of the switch.

The MX2A also boasts an updated geometric shape of the cross-axis, optimizing the axis operation track of the bottom and upper covers. Cherry has maintained the use of industry-standard metal contact points to ensure the highest level of performance and reliability.

Tech enthusiasts had the opportunity to experience the MX2A firsthand through the ProjectD mass-produced customized DIY keyboard provided by Ducky. Although the physical appearance of the MX2A switch remains largely unchanged, a noticeable difference lies in the spring lubrication. Disassembling the switch body revealed a cleaner and better-lubricated spring compared to the original 1.0 version.

Cherry offers the MX2A switches in various types, including MX Red, MX Brown, MX Black, MX Speed Silver, and MX Silent Red. Both RGB and non-RGB options are available. However, the MX Blue switches remain unchanged, without lubrication, to maintain the distinctive pressing sound of the original design.

The Ducky ProjectD keyboard, designed for high-end DIY enthusiasts, features a stacked metal shell, circuit boards, and switches. The keyboard supports hot plugging and wire separation, providing users with a customizable and versatile keyboard experience. Additionally, it incorporates innovative features such as hidden IXPE shaft pads, Poron sandwich cotton, and different material variations for the keyboard’s positioning versions.

With ProjectD, players receive an exclusive hard shell bag containing all the necessary parts for DIY assembly. It is worth noting that the standard version of ProjectD does not include switches and keycaps. However, the first batch of shipments will include a combined version with Cherry MX2A RGB red switches and three-color PBT keycaps.

Assembling ProjectD is a process that takes time, but it allows users to fully experience the feel, sound, and feedback of Cherry MX2A switches. Cherry provided a quick recording, demonstrating the difference in sound between the MX2A switch and the original switch when the spring is pressed. The MX2A switch notably produces a quieter spring sound and cleaner overall mechanism sound compared to the original Cherry MX Red switch.

The MX2A switch marks another step forward in Cherry’s commitment to delivering high-quality mechanical switches. With its enhanced performance, durability, and improved user experience, the MX2A is set to become the gold standard in the industry.

Source:

Cherry MX’s official website: cherrymx.de/en/mx2a.html

