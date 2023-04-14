Home Technology Cherry Xtrfy Named Official Gear Partner of Team Vitality – – Gamereactor
French esports organization Team Vitality has announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with gaming gear specialist Cherry Xtrfy. The deal, which will see the duo working together for the next two years, will equip Vitality’s teams and players with Cherry devices, whether it’s keyboards, mice, mousepads, and more.

“We are very pleased to welcome CHERRY XTRFY as an official partner. We know that this brand is a reference for quality and performance in an ever-changing industry,” said Team Vitality CEO Nicolas Maurer. The timing of their arrival at Team Vitality is ideal. CHERRY XTRFY will be at the heart of our 10th anniversary celebrations and will benefit from our presence at the biggest international competitions.

The deal will also see Cherry Xtrfy partner with Vitality on a range of co-branded products, and will see Cherry’s logo from Vitality’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Paris Major and beyond. There will even be further launches, although these haven’t been discussed in depth yet.

Photo: Team Vitality
