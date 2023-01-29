Home Technology Chess is reborn online with the cat-bot (and creative scams)
Chess is reborn online with the cat-bot (and creative scams)

Chess is reborn online with the cat-bot (and creative scams)

Cats and kittens are everywhere on the web, in the most unthinkable forms and attitudes. But perhaps not everyone knows that a feline has made its contribution to the revival of chess all over the world, transporting a more than millennial game directly into the modernity of the 21st century. Mittens is an animated kitten with huge and tender eyes behind which a bot is hidden, a virtual assistant equipped with artificial intelligence, expressly trained to challenge the most expert chess players.

In 1997 the IBM supercomputer, Deep Blue, made history by beating the chess champion Garry Kasparov: for the first time a machine surpassed the human being in a game that is made up of complex strategies rather than single moves. As if to say that AI had become better not only at finding an answer but at making complex reasoning and making consequential and flexible decisions.

The new challenge? Is to beat the «cat bot»

Today it is now taken for granted that artificial intelligence is stronger than humans and therefore the challenge is to beat Mittens, who moreover, like any cat, is sinuous and treacherous at the same time and adopts a soft strategy on the chessboard, not aimed at immediate results, made of moves that ensnare and lure into the final trap. The fact is that the “cat bot” is crashing the site that hosts it, Chess.com, which is then the global reference for a game that has now devoted itself to the virtual chessboard, with millions of very fast online games against machines like Mittens or humans in every corner of the world.

Chess.com thus goes from one record to another: on 31 December it reached seven million active users in a single day (in March it stood at 1.3 million), a record surpassed on 20 January at ten million with 31.7 million games played and traffic more than doubled in just over a month.

The limits of the portal and the contagion effect on social networks

So much so that the site – including Mittens – struggles to withstand the impact and ends up responding with exasperating slowness. The alternative is the app, which has jumped to second place among the most downloaded. Meanwhile, the success of chess also affects other social media, starting with TikTok, where the #ChessTok account has exceeded two billion views. In short, a global success.

