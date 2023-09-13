Home » Chiara Cabini joins Panasonic Mobile Solutions
Technology

by admin
Management

Chiara Cabini will work with the sales team in Italy, Spain and Portugal to create business opportunities for the Panasonic Mobile Solutions division

by Editorial Staff

Published on 13 Sep 2023

Chiara Cabini, Field Marketing Manager for Southern Europe at Panasonic Mobile Solutions

Panasonic Mobile Solutionsa division of Panasonic Connect that helps mobile workers improve productivity with its range of rugged notebooks, business tablets and TOUGHBOOK handhelds, officially announces the appointment of Chiara Cabinieffective last May, a Field Marketing Manager per il sud Europa. In this role, he will be responsible for support the sales team in Italy, Spain and Portugal in creating business opportunities for the division.

Chiara Cabini’s profile

Graduated in 2018 from the University of Milan in Public and Corporate Communication with a marketing focus, Chiara Cabini has gained experience in the field of Digital Marketing and as an Event Specialist in the world of B2B and in particular, in the energy sector and renewable sources.

The B2B buyer has changed! Here’s how to evolve your marketing strategies

“I am happy to accept this role within a highly structured team with consolidated experience, in which I am confident of being able to acquire new skills and bring new ideas” comments Cabini “Marketing at the service of B2B is constantly evolving and Panasonic Connect has renewed the challenge for the Southern Europe region, investing in a project in progress”.

