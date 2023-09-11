Home » Chief Creative Officer of Epic Games, Donald Mustard, Announces Retirement from Gaming Industry
Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games, Donald Mustard, has announced his retirement from the gaming industry. Mustard, who has had a successful 25-year career, has played a significant role in delivering popular games such as Advent Rising, Undertow, Shadow Complex, Infinity Blade, and the immensely popular Fortnite.

In a statement, Mustard expressed his excitement about the future of Fortnite, stating, “I can’t wait to share the future of Fortnite as a player with all of you now! These teams are in the best hands and they are doing huge, jaw-dropping, amazing things!!” He also expressed his gratitude to Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic Games, and the entire Epic Games family.

With Mustard’s retirement approaching at the end of the month, there is currently no news regarding who will replace him in his role at Epic Games. However, it is expected that more details will be revealed soon.

As Mustard bids farewell to the gaming industry, he looks forward to spending quality time with his wife and family. His departure marks the end of an era for Epic Games, but also presents an opportunity for new talent to step up and continue the company’s success.

