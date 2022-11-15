Illustrator Nagano ( @ngnttr ) of the popular manga” Chiikawa “With Women’s Lingerie Brands” PEACH JOHN ” collaboration has been announced. On November 16, 2022 (Wednesday), Chikawa and Hachiware’s original design goods of 1 type of underwear and 2 types of home clothes will be released. All goods are limited to this series, so this is a must-see for “Chiikawa” fans special series!
“Chiikawa” x “PEACH JOHN” will be released on Wednesday, November 16, 2022!
The collection offers 1 underwear and 2 loungewear. Chikawa and Hachiware can be enjoyed with PEACH JOHN original designs! A must-see collection for fans of “Thousand Rivers” that can only be obtained in this collection.
On November 16, 2022 (Wednesday), it will be released at the Peach John official mail order site, some Peach John stores, and the Chiikawa official mail order store “Chiikawa Market”. Peach John’s stores include Shinjuku Sanchome, Shibuya, Kawasaki, Funabashi, Kashiwa, Sapporo, Sendai, Kyoto Kawaramachi, Nishinomiya, Namba, Tennoji, Nagoya Sakae, Fukuoka, Oita store and Kagoshima store. In store sales, admission will be restricted by numbered tickets on the day of sale. In addition, Chiikawa collaboration products are limited to 1 piece per person (3 pieces in total), please pay attention when purchasing.
|Sales start date and time
|Peach John Official Mail Order Site
|Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at noon
|Senkawa Market
|Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at noon
|peach john store
|Opening hours on November 16, 2022 (Wednesday)
Collection lineup
Chikawa brushed satin shirt pajama
Satin shirt pajamas with original prints to keep you cool while you sleep!
|price
|6,578 yen (tax included)
|size
|Small/Male, Male/Large
|color
|pink (1 color)
Chikawa Reversible Python Hoodie
You can enjoy both back and front designs, “Chikawa” and “Hachiware”! Very nice reversible hoodie.
|price
|6,578 yen (tax included)
|size
|Small/Male, Male/Large
|color
|White (all one color)
Chikawa needle weave HARA Maki short sleeve
Chikawa’s face is perfectly reproduced with jacquard knitting! The tail on the hip is cute.
|price
|2,420 yen (tax included)
|size
|one size
|color
|White (all one color)
Commemorating the release of collaborative products!Novelty activity implementation
You can get original stickers by purchasing Chikawa collaboration products at Peach John’s official online shop, some Peach John stores, and Chikawa’s official online shop “Chikawa Market”! Quantities are limited, so if you want to experience the stickers for yourself, we recommend buying them early.
For more information on the “Chiikawa” x “PEACH JOHN” collaboration series, please visit Peach John’s official website.
© Nagano / Chikawa Production Committee
©PEACH JOHN CO.,LTD