Home Technology “Chiikawa” × “PEACH JOHN” collaboration series will be released on November 16 (Wednesday)! 3 Items Published – funglr Games
Technology

“Chiikawa” × “PEACH JOHN” collaboration series will be released on November 16 (Wednesday)! 3 Items Published – funglr Games

by admin
“Chiikawa” × “PEACH JOHN” collaboration series will be released on November 16 (Wednesday)! 3 Items Published – funglr Games

Illustrator Nagano ( @ngnttr ) of the popular manga” Chiikawa “With Women’s Lingerie Brands” PEACH JOHN ” collaboration has been announced. On November 16, 2022 (Wednesday), Chikawa and Hachiware’s original design goods of 1 type of underwear and 2 types of home clothes will be released. All goods are limited to this series, so this is a must-see for “Chiikawa” fans special series!

“Chiikawa” x “PEACH JOHN” will be released on Wednesday, November 16, 2022!

The collection offers 1 underwear and 2 loungewear. Chikawa and Hachiware can be enjoyed with PEACH JOHN original designs! A must-see collection for fans of “Thousand Rivers” that can only be obtained in this collection.

PR Times

On November 16, 2022 (Wednesday), it will be released at the Peach John official mail order site, some Peach John stores, and the Chiikawa official mail order store “Chiikawa Market”. Peach John’s stores include Shinjuku Sanchome, Shibuya, Kawasaki, Funabashi, Kashiwa, Sapporo, Sendai, Kyoto Kawaramachi, Nishinomiya, Namba, Tennoji, Nagoya Sakae, Fukuoka, Oita store and Kagoshima store. In store sales, admission will be restricted by numbered tickets on the day of sale. In addition, Chiikawa collaboration products are limited to 1 piece per person (3 pieces in total), please pay attention when purchasing.

Sales start date and time
Peach John Official Mail Order Site Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at noon
Senkawa Market Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at noon
peach john store Opening hours on November 16, 2022 (Wednesday)

Collection lineup

Chikawa brushed satin shirt pajama

Chikawa brushed satin shirt pajamaPR Times

Satin shirt pajamas with original prints to keep you cool while you sleep!

See also  Live version of The Sims Sims | Audience control live broadcast of the main forced demolished swimming pool ladder classic reproduce | Hong Kong 01 | Game animation
price 6,578 yen (tax included)
size Small/Male, Male/Large
color pink (1 color)

Chikawa Reversible Python Hoodie

Chikawa Reversible Python HoodiePR Times

You can enjoy both back and front designs, “Chikawa” and “Hachiware”! Very nice reversible hoodie.

price 6,578 yen (tax included)
size Small/Male, Male/Large
color White (all one color)

Chikawa needle weave HARA Maki short sleeve

Chikawa needle weave HARA Maki short sleevePR Times

Chikawa’s face is perfectly reproduced with jacquard knitting! The tail on the hip is cute.

price 2,420 yen (tax included)
size one size
color White (all one color)

Commemorating the release of collaborative products!Novelty activity implementation

novelty sportsPR Times

You can get original stickers by purchasing Chikawa collaboration products at Peach John’s official online shop, some Peach John stores, and Chikawa’s official online shop “Chikawa Market”! Quantities are limited, so if you want to experience the stickers for yourself, we recommend buying them early.

For more information on the “Chiikawa” x “PEACH JOHN” collaboration series, please visit Peach John’s official website.

Google Translate

Sorry, this article is currently only available in Japanese.

© Nagano / Chikawa Production Committee
©PEACH JOHN CO.,LTD

You may also like

“Who is Pavel Durov?” / 6: the banknotes...

Smaller than a business card, convenient and easy...

Cristian Fracassi, the engineer of lowcost prostheses for...

Google Pixel foldable phone may look like this,...

“Apple Game Console” is here! Apple TV 4K...

Strange bug in iOS 16: Safari crashes when...

NZXT Releases Upgraded H5 Series Cases and T120...

G-Shock Introduces New Super Mario Bros. Modelling Table...

The latest Android update is released, focusing on...

Xbox executives hint at a loss of around...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy