Illustrator Nagano ( @ngnttr ) of the popular manga” Chiikawa “With Women’s Lingerie Brands” PEACH JOHN ” collaboration has been announced. On November 16, 2022 (Wednesday), Chikawa and Hachiware’s original design goods of 1 type of underwear and 2 types of home clothes will be released. All goods are limited to this series, so this is a must-see for “Chiikawa” fans special series!

“Chiikawa” x “PEACH JOHN” will be released on Wednesday, November 16, 2022! The collection offers 1 underwear and 2 loungewear. Chikawa and Hachiware can be enjoyed with PEACH JOHN original designs! A must-see collection for fans of “Thousand Rivers” that can only be obtained in this collection. PR Times On November 16, 2022 (Wednesday), it will be released at the Peach John official mail order site, some Peach John stores, and the Chiikawa official mail order store “Chiikawa Market”. Peach John’s stores include Shinjuku Sanchome, Shibuya, Kawasaki, Funabashi, Kashiwa, Sapporo, Sendai, Kyoto Kawaramachi, Nishinomiya, Namba, Tennoji, Nagoya Sakae, Fukuoka, Oita store and Kagoshima store. In store sales, admission will be restricted by numbered tickets on the day of sale. In addition, Chiikawa collaboration products are limited to 1 piece per person (3 pieces in total), please pay attention when purchasing. Sales start date and time Peach John Official Mail Order Site Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at noon Senkawa Market Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at noon peach john store Opening hours on November 16, 2022 (Wednesday)

Collection lineup Chikawa brushed satin shirt pajama PR Times Satin shirt pajamas with original prints to keep you cool while you sleep! price 6,578 yen (tax included) size Small/Male, Male/Large color pink (1 color) Chikawa Reversible Python Hoodie PR Times You can enjoy both back and front designs, "Chikawa" and "Hachiware"! Very nice reversible hoodie. price 6,578 yen (tax included) size Small/Male, Male/Large color White (all one color) Chikawa needle weave HARA Maki short sleeve PR Times Chikawa's face is perfectly reproduced with jacquard knitting! The tail on the hip is cute. price 2,420 yen (tax included) size one size color White (all one color)