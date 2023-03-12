Many people’s childhood classic shooting game “CS: Absolute Force”, I believe that whether it is talking about guns or maps, it can bring back many people’s childhood memories. Now according to news , this classic game will launch a second generation?

According to foreign media “TheGamer” reports, “CS: Absolute Force 2” (Counter-Strike 2) is suspected to be under development, and the Beta test may start in the near future. Sources pointed out that the game could be unveiled as soon as the end of March. One of the esports journalists revealed that the game has been in development for a long time using the Source 2 game engine. Another Twitter user also pointed out that Valve cooperated with a third-party QA company in December last year to test the porting of “CS: GO” to Source 2. The report also pointed out that the words “csgos2” and “cs2” appeared in NVIDIA’s documents, further confirming this suspected news.

The latest news shows that “CS: Absolute Force 2” may conduct public Beta testing in early April. Some professional e-sports players have traveled to Valve’s headquarters in Seattle for playtesting. The game will run on the Source 2 game engine, which will help improve game performance and graphics optimization, but may also require players to use higher-performance devices.

The “CS: Absolute Force” series of games has always been loved by players, and the news of the new game has also made many players look forward to it. At present, the game developer Valve has not made any official response on this matter, but with further confirmation of the news, it is believed that players will soon be able to enjoy a more exciting shooting experience in the second generation of “CS: Absolute Force 2”.