Chi Mei Appliances’ annual “Pressure Box” is actually a 4K OLED TV. In order to promote this product, the official also recruited artist He Junxiang to endorse it. The new K series product is the first to launch a 65-inch version, which will be launched in Taiwan from now on. It is NT$69,900.

“Look! This color, such a contrast…” In the process of chatting with Yige, Yu Minle, general manager of Chi Mei Appliances, said that this time Chi Mei K series products will be launched with a 65-inch version first, which is also from the market. Starting from demand, he said: “In the past, 1.2 million TVs were sold every year, but in the past two years, according to the data, it is about 900,000, of which 65 inches and 55 inches are the mainstream sales sizes we see in Taiwan, so now let’s We will launch 65-inch products, and next year (2023) we will launch 55-inch OLEDs.” He further emphasized to me, “‘Chi Mei’ really hopes to bring the best products to every consumer in Taiwan.”

Yu Minle, General Manager of Chi Mei Appliances

Yu Minle pointed out that due to the new crown epidemic in recent years, consumers have moved from mobile phones to bedrooms or living rooms. Therefore, judging from the data, on the one hand, the demand for the second and third TVs at home has increased. On the other hand, because everyone stays at home for a long time, the time spent watching TV is prolonged, so the demand for TV specifications will be relatively high. Seeing such demand, Chi Mei will start developing OLED products from the second half of 2021. And launched in just one year.

The TL-65K600 launched by Chi Mei this time is currently the highest-end TV product under Chi Mei Appliances. It is equipped with a MediaTek display chip. It looks more like a world brand factory. In terms of color rendering, in addition to the more evolved Chimei wide color gamut, the angle of view has also been increased to 178 degrees in one fell swoop, and it supports Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and other display effects. Modes such as Standard/Movie/Sport/Vivid and Filmmaker can be selected.

Chi Mei’s first OLED TV is a 65-inch 4K TV, which is the company’s “package treasure”

Video mode can choose Standard/Movie/Sports/Vivid and Filmmaker and other modes

Just like the G series and Q series products launched by Chi Mei this year, the TL-65K600 is equipped with Google TV OS from the factory. You can quickly access Google Play, YouTube, NETFLIX, and Prime Video on the TV remote control, and it also has a built-in Chromecast for quick viewing Mobile phone content, you can also call out Google Assistant with one key, and you can execute any service you want with just one mouth. During this experience, Yi Ge also found that the remote control can be quickly paired with the TV through Bluetooth technology, and the remote control can be easily controlled from any angle.

TL-65K600 is equipped with Google TV OS from the factory

In terms of sound effects, the TL-65K600 is equipped with two sets of 12W speakers. In addition to being equipped with a new Dolby Atmos (Dolby Atmos), so that you can choose standard/music/sports/movie sound modes, it also retains DTS Studio Sound for the old There are users.

Built-in 2 sets of 12W speakers

Supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS sound effects

Speaking of Google TV OS, Yu Minle pointed out that Chi Mei has developed some products with different specifications in the past two months, such as the G series products aimed at entry-level consumers, including 43, 50, 55, 58, 65 inches can be selected, and the color contrast is specially adjusted for gamers, and the game mode is released, so that consumers can start with Google TV with a relatively low budget. For consumers who need audio-visual display effects, they will launch Q series products. Because they are equipped with QLED, the color and contrast will be higher than LED and lower than OLED. Currently, there are three versions: 50 inches, 55 inches, and 65 inches. As for those who have a little budget and want better audio-visual effects, you can choose the K series launched this time. This is Chimei’s 2022 box-packing treasure, and like other products, it is equipped with Google TV OS. The purpose is also to hope Let more consumers get started better.

For this “Pressure Box Treasure”, this Chi Mei also recruited artist He Junxiang to endorse, and this OLED K-series display is expected to be launched on December 16, that is, it will be listed on all channels from now on. The recommended price of TL-65K600 is NT$ 69,900 yuan.