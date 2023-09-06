China bans iPhone in government offices: “Possible espionage and privacy dangers”

The central government in Beijing has decided to ban government officials from using iPhones and other non-Chinese devices for work purposes, including preventing them from bringing them to the office. The directive, writes the Wall Street Journal, is the latest step in Beijing’s campaign to reduce dependence on foreign technology and improve internal IT security.

Apple manufactures most of its iPhones in China, where it has a majority share of high-end smartphone sales. The ban could damage the brand, fueling rumors of possible espionage or interference and reducing sales to customers. There is also a certain irony in the allegations coming from the Chinese government, since Apple has always focused heavily on the privacy and data security of those who use its devices. Years ago the Cupertino company came to refuse to collaborate with the FBI to provide private messages that could have been used in a murder case, but it has somehow come to terms with China to comply with local laws. For example, iCloud data for Chinese citizens is stored in data centers geographically located within the People’s Republic, potentially making it easier for Chinese authorities to intercept it. However, Apple claims that Beijing does not have the keys to decrypt this information.

The technology struggle between China and the United States has been going on for years, with Washington blocking exports of equipment needed to keep the chip industry competitive, and Beijing slowing deliveries of major US companies, such as Boeing and Micron Technology. President XI Jinping in 2020 proposed a “dual circulation” growth model to reduce dependence on overseas markets and technology, aiming to develop a fully independent domestic supply chain.

Even if the announcement affects other brands, the WSJ speaks only of Apple. And the timing with which the news arrives is also suspicious: a few days before the event on September 12, where the new iPhone line will be presented.

