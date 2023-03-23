The US semiconductor company Nvidia leases supercomputers to Chinese customers, thereby circumventing Washington’s export restrictions.

Wien. They are currently the symbol of the race in the field of artificial intelligence (AI): chatbots like ChatGPT from the US developer OpenAI. China‘s tech industry now wants to present its own versions of the program that can create creative content. Search engine giant Baidu recently presented its own version Erniebot.

So far, strict US export restrictions for semiconductors have threatened to delay technological advances in the People’s Republic. Because Chinese developers are dependent on the most advanced chips from abroad for the high-tech revolution. But now the US semiconductor group Nvidia has announced that it will rent high-performance computers to operate resource-intensive AI models such as ChatGPT to Chinese customers. The top company in the field of high-performance chips uses the rental model to circumvent the sales ban imposed by the US government on its high-tech companies.

The graphics processors required for the supercomputers were specially developed for China and have a very high data transfer rate (400 gigabits/s). The graphics cards are nowadays the “brain cell” in a system with artificial intelligence. The more of these processors are in use, the more powerful the program. The Chinese Internet giants Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent have already secured cooperations with Nvidia. They pay the equivalent of 34,000 euros in rent per month.

