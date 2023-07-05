China countered with export controls for rare earths

From August, China will make the export of gallium and germanium products subject to approval. Both materials are in special chips and solar panels. China is currently a quasi-monopoly.

The chip conflict between China and the West threatens to worsen. Pictured is a booth at the Semicon industry trade show in Shanghai last week.

Nicoco Chan / Reuters

For years, China has threatened that it could use its quasi-monopoly on certain materials as leverage in international conflicts. In 2019, the party newspaper “People’s Daily” rhetorically asked whether rare earths would become a “counter-weapon” for China to resist pressure from the USA. “The answer is no secret,” wrote the paper. “Don’t say we didn’t warn you!”

