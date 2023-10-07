China Expands Tiangong Space Station as an Alternative to NASA’s Aging ISS

China Expands Its Space Station as NASA Retires Its Own

China‘s space station, Tiangong, is set to grow in the coming years as the Chinese Academy of Space Technology (CAST) announced plans to expand it from three to six modules. This expansion will extend the operational life of the space station from 10 to 15 years, making it a potential alternative to the aging International Space Station (ISS), which is nearing the end of its useful life.

China has been rapidly advancing its space program in recent years. In 2020, it became the second country to successfully land a spacecraft on the Moon and collected lunar rock samples. The following year, China launched the first module of its Tiangong space station. Since then, it has conducted five manned missions to the station, with the latest module, the Mengtian laboratory, docking with the rest of the station in November 2021.

Currently, Tiangong can accommodate up to three astronauts at an orbital altitude of 450 kilometers. However, Zhang Qiao, a representative of CAST, revealed during the 47th International Astronautical Congress that China plans to launch three additional modules, bringing the total to six. This expansion will be completed in the next four years, according to SpaceNews.

While the expansion will make Tiangong reach a mass of 180 metric tons, it will only be 40% of the mass of the ISS, which can host a crew of up to seven astronauts. Nevertheless, NASA has already initiated the retirement plan for the ISS. The ISS has been in orbit around Earth since 1998 and has received over 260 visitors from more than 20 countries. However, several of its equipment is becoming obsolete, posing potential risks. NASA is requesting funding from the US Congress to develop a “space tug” that will push the station back into the Earth’s atmosphere for controlled deorbiting in 2030.

China‘s growing space station has also attracted international attention. Last year, several countries expressed interest in sending their astronauts to Tiangong. China and the United Nations Office of Outer Space Affairs have already selected a batch of international experiments to be conducted onboard the station. In addition, China is collaborating with the European Space Agency (ESA) on ten other projects.

The expansion of Tiangong comes as China continues to pursue ambitious missions. It plans to send its first astronauts to the Moon’s south pole before 2030 and establish a base there. This mission is driven by the possibility of finding frozen water, which has also accelerated competition between nations. The United States, through NASA’s Artemis program, aims to send a manned mission to the Moon in 2025 to claim a presence in the area.

As China strengthens its presence in space and expands its capabilities, it is setting the stage for increased collaboration and competition among space-faring nations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

