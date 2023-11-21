China has developed an AI-driven robot chemist that can use ore to generate oxygen on Mars – Computer King Ada

China Develops AI-Driven Robot Chemist to Use Ore to Generate Oxygen on Mars

The University of Science and Technology of China has made a groundbreaking announcement in the journal Nature Synthesis, revealing the development of an AI-driven robot system with chemical thinking. This machine has the capability to use compounds found in Martian ores to generate oxygen without the need for human guidance.

The primary challenge in producing oxygen on Mars lies in the fact that it must be generated using the resources available on the planet. As such, an unmanned synthesis system and machines are required to identify materials on Mars. The “robot chemist” developed by the University of Science and Technology of China is specifically designed to meet these requirements.

The research publication elaborates on the machine learning model utilized by the robot chemist, which allows it to automatically and rapidly identify the best catalyst recipe among 3 million possible combinations. This makes it possible for the robot to move from Mars to Mars, identifying the most effective catalyst for generating oxygen.

The development of a robot capable of using Martian ores to generate oxygen marks a significant step forward in the goal to colonize Mars. In 2021, MIT, Haystack Observatory, and NASA/Caltech Jet Propulsion Laboratory conducted the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE), which successfully converted Mars’ carbon dioxide into a small amount of oxygen. This marked the first instance of utilizing resources from another planet to produce oxygen.

The announcement of the AI-driven robot chemist by the University of Science and Technology of China represents another leap forward in humanity’s journey to Mars. With the potential to generate oxygen from Martian ores, this development brings us one step closer to realizing the dream of colonizing Mars.

