by admin
China has the fastest bullet train

China has tested a CR450 EMU bullet train, setting a new record. So far, no other conventional train has traveled the rails faster.

The fastest high-speed trains in China to date reach speeds of up to 350 km/h. The CR450 now goes one step further – and clearly. An impressive top speed of 453 kilometers per hour was measured in a first test drive in the province of Fujian. Such a speed is otherwise only achieved by magnetic levitation trains.

As part of the test, two trains of the type were used, both of which were running at the same time. When they finally met on the Meizhou Bridge, they passed each other at a relative speed of 891 km/h. You can watch the short moment of the encounter in the following video.

The tests were intended to check the practicability of the high-speed train. For this he was sent through winding areas, tunnels and over bridges. A total of over 50 tests were carried out – with positive results. It is still unclear when it will finally go into normal operation.

Nice to know: the French TGV has already been able to reach a top speed of 574.8 km/h. In everyday life, however, it travels at a maximum of 320 km/h.

