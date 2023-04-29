China is about to jump

That’s it for the Shanghai Auto Show. The car manufacturers of the world presented many innovations in China. One thing is clear: local manufacturers are becoming increasingly important. A lot of what they can show has no counterpart in the competition, not even in Germany.

China puts on the turbo: e-cars from the Far East are setting the tone more and more

China has long been the most important market for car manufacturers from all over the world. As far as sales are concerned, this has been the case for a long time. But meanwhile they also come for customers from all over the world more and more attractive vehicles from China. The industry is meeting in Shanghai these days, so it’s no wonder that the local brands aren’t stingy with their charms.

One of the most exciting announcements of the past few days: BYD, China‘s and thus also the world‘s most successful manufacturer of electric vehicles (including hybrids), will bring two new models to Europe. Seal and Dolphin come from BYD’s Ocean series, hence the maritime model names.

During the Dolphin based on VW’s ID.3 is – and could get into the parade -, BYD has itself with Seal Tesla’s Model 3 as a role model taken. It remains to be seen whether the Chinese versions can outperform the originals. In any case, the Chinese models build up pressure.

Lease an e-car and collect an environmental bonus

BYD is showing what the Chinese automaker can do with another vehicle: the plug-in hybrid Chaser 07 has just been unveiled. According to the Chinese test method, the mid-size sedan should be up to 200 km purely electric range bring. A value that many other manufacturers are far from, what the classic combustion engine then delivers, comes on top. For the German market, the Chaser should but hardly interesting due to the lack of an environmental bonus be.

Polestar’s new star? Number 4 can convince

The situation is very different with a long-awaited electric car, which also celebrated its premiere at Auto Shanghai: The Polestar 4 is finally here. For the electric brand from Volvo and Geely, the appointment in China is also more or less a home game.

With the number 4, Polestar has chosen the middle ground. According to the Polestar model, it is a Performance SUV Coupe – brings everything that a successful e-car should have today: The battery has a capacity of over 100 kWh, which means that the Stromer from the upper middle class has the 600 km should create according to the WLTP standard. Cost point for Europe: from 60,000 euros.

Traditional manufacturers have to beware of these models:

Meanwhile, the e-car start-up Nio is making particularly big noises: The manufacturer already has several models on the market in Germany – and is now announcing it again two completely new electric brands at. Both should specifically to European needs to target.

A affordable China e-car in the compact class, that should be exactly Nio’s plan. If then there is the unique selling point of Nio, that batteries are exchanged rather than charged, the European manufacturers really have no alternative ready.

But not only the Chinese showed up in Shanghai: VW didn’t splash out either and presented the ID.7 around the world in parallel. But it is also noticeable with the Wolfsburg: The top staff takes over the presentation in China. The event in the home market seemed relatively unambitious compared to the squad in China.

Of course, that doesn’t change the potential of VW’s electric flagship. But the fact that China is getting an extra version of the ID.7 clearly shows that where the priorities lie.

When it comes to cars, there’s no question: it all depends on China

Of course, the development is not entirely new: China has been becoming increasingly important for the global car market for years, and is not just the country with the greatest sales potential. In any case, car connoisseur and expert Ferdinand Dudenhöffer is certain: “The car of the future will largely come from China.”