China is safe! Astronauts on the Moon before 2030

Is the United States aiming to return astronauts to the lunar surface by the end of 2025? Well, China certainly doesn’t want to stand idly by, indeed, it is sure she can compete in this new “space race” attempting to oust the predominant role of NASA and allies. As? Also landing his “taikonauts” on the moon.

The deputy director of the Chinese Space Agency, Lin Xiqiang, is sure of this. Indeed, he recently confirmed the objective of the “Middle Country” in wanting bring its astronauts to the soil of our satellite as soon as possiblewithout however providing a specific date but in any case by 2030.

In the press conference held on Monday, he said: “China is first preparing for a short stay on the lunar surface and joint human-robot exploration. We already have a human near-Earth space station and a round-trip human transport system.”.

“We have also started a process for the selection, training and support of new astronauts. A program of two manned missions per year is sufficient to achieve our goals”Lin added.

The Chinese Space Agency also took advantage of the event to present the new crew headed for its orbiting space stationwhich will take place during a launch scheduled for Tuesday, May 30.

The Tiangong (this is the name of the station), according to official sources, it should have already been completed by November 2022, the date on which the third section was added. However, the imminent launch will bring other material for its expansion, moreover, the CNSA spokesman himself admitted that “there will be a fourth module to be added when the time comesto promote support for scientific experiments and provide the crew with better working and living conditions”.

We just have to wait for further developments and find out, in a few years, who will “win” this new race to the Moon. On the other hand, other countries and organizations, including India, the United Arab Emirates, Israel and the European Union itself, are also planning missions to our beloved satellite. Who do you think will escape?

Also, if you want to delve into NASA’s Artemis mission schedule, we’ve prepared an interesting special on the goal of returning humanity to the Moon.