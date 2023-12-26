Home » China is taking action against classic free-2-play mechanics
Technology

China is taking action against classic free-2-play mechanics

by admin
China is taking action against classic free-2-play mechanics

It sounds paradoxical, but the games that are actually free to play often generate the most revenue. This is because the developers repeatedly resort to clever mechanics to get money out of people’s pockets. They now want to curb this approach in China – at the expense of game developers.

Image: Canva

The Chinese regulator National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA) has issued new rules that focus on the fight against gambling addiction. The new guidelines prohibit developers from rewarding players for logging in regularly, spending money for the first time, or paying for something multiple times in a row.

Since these are typical free-2-play mechanics, the companies that primarily develop such games are now being punished. Tencent and Netease, among others, had to accept a decline of up to 25 percent on the stock market, which corresponds to a lost market capitalization of around 80 billion US dollars.

Gaming has been strictly regulated in China since August 2021. Since then, minors have only been allowed to play online for a maximum of three hours per week. And only at set times. Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. There are only exceptions on public holidays. The government wants to protect the physical and mental health of minors.

What: Reuters

See also  Hydraulic displacement encoder used for braking force measurement

You may also like

Renowned mathematician assures the date on which artificial...

Cosmic Black Widow?Spider pulsar devours companion star |...

Air Astana successfully completes its first 6-year C...

Apple prepares new products for 2024: iPad, Mac...

Counterfeit version of 7-Zip lurking in Microsoft Store...

Greentech Schleswig-Holstein produces much more green electricity from...

They make incredible discovery on Mars; the possibility...

The best wallpapers for your smartphone, Android or...

Game of the Year 2023: Best Family Games...

Switzerland gets the world’s leading AI computer

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy