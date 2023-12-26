China is taking action against classic free-2-play mechanics

It sounds paradoxical, but the games that are actually free to play often generate the most revenue. This is because the developers repeatedly resort to clever mechanics to get money out of people’s pockets. They now want to curb this approach in China – at the expense of game developers.

The Chinese regulator National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA) has issued new rules that focus on the fight against gambling addiction. The new guidelines prohibit developers from rewarding players for logging in regularly, spending money for the first time, or paying for something multiple times in a row.

Since these are typical free-2-play mechanics, the companies that primarily develop such games are now being punished. Tencent and Netease, among others, had to accept a decline of up to 25 percent on the stock market, which corresponds to a lost market capitalization of around 80 billion US dollars.

Gaming has been strictly regulated in China since August 2021. Since then, minors have only been allowed to play online for a maximum of three hours per week. And only at set times. Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. There are only exceptions on public holidays. The government wants to protect the physical and mental health of minors.

