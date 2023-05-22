China issues partial ban on US manufacturer Micron

For the first time, the Cyberspace Administration of China has investigated a foreign company. The justification for the sales ban seems questionable given the history.

“Made in America”: Chip manufacturers like Micron, whose CEO Sanjay Mehrotra attended a speech by US President Biden in October 2022, are becoming increasingly involved in the conflict between the US and China. Evelyn Hockstein / Reuters

For the past three years, the United States has regularly issued chip sanctions against China, first against the Huawei telecom group and finally against the entire Chinese chip industry, whose skills Washington wants to freeze at an older technology level. How Beijing has reacted publicly so far has surprised many observers: practically nothing at all, apart from a complaint to the World Trade Organization (WTO).