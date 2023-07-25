China manufacturer is helping with electric cars

E-car fans have one thing for sure: Audi is no longer trying to do it alone. Instead, the Ingolstadt-based premium manufacturer will work closely with a carmaker from China in the future. Amazing: Apparently it is less about the Chinese learning from Audi and more about the German manufacturer being able to show off with new electric cars.

The cat is out of the bag: Audi and SAIC are cooperating on electric cars

Audi and SAIC will work together in the future to improve their advance electric car projects. The German premium manufacturer and the Chinese state-owned car manufacturer and supplier have now officially confirmed this (source: Bloomberg via Insideevs). Both sides are still holding back details of the cooperation.

Insider information had already become known, according to which the cooperation should primarily involve Audi using the electric platform from SAIC’s IM Motors brand for license their own electric cars wool. There is now even more evidence that the cooperation between the car manufacturers should be explicitly about the Chinese market.

IM Motors currently offers two models. The L7 sedan and the LS7 SUV are both in the upper price segment. The Alignment therefore already fits Audi – and also offers the necessary body options on which Audi bases its current electric models.

According to Insideevs, Audi is considering using IM’s electric car platform to build production versions of its Grandsphere, Activesphere, Urbansphere and Skysphere electric concepts.

What comes out of the cooperation should intended for China be. So Audi customers in Germany need not fear that the Audi DNA will be lost in future electric cars. However, if Audi’s IM-based e-cars prove to be a hit, this plan could also be questioned again.

China manufacturer should help: Audi e-cars are facing major problems

According to Sijie Zu, chief engineer and vice president of SAIC, the Electric platform licensing an option for future cooperation. Joint development is also pursued accordingly. So where exactly the cooperation between Audi and SAIC will go has not yet been decided.

However, behind the cooperation are severe problems at Audi. The Ingolstadt-based company’s e-car sales in China leave a lot to be desired. With plug-in hybrids, people are even withdrawing completely from the world‘s most important car market. While Audi waits for the belated VW platforms and software innovations, this market is in danger of being lost. SAIC is intended to help prevent this.

