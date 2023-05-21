China manufacturer withdraws VW and Tesla

Tesla has brought movement to the electric car market with its price cuts. Gone are the days when prices could only go higher and higher. The new version of the long-awaited BYD Seal shows this perfectly.

Tesla killer BYD Seal: The cheapest version gets a hammer range

BYD has one new version of the electric sedan Seal started. Instead of four different versions of the electric car, as before, five are now being offered. Anyone expecting an expensive special edition or a performance model with which the Chinese manufacturer wants to make a lot of money is wrong. The so-called Champion Edition becomes the cheapest version des Seal.

Converted requires the car manufacturer just under 25,000 euros for the new version of the Model 3 competitor. BYD thus undercuts the limit, which is also important in Germany and at which VW and Co. have hitherto been breaking their teeth – and with a longer range.

Because buyers in China have to pay for the small price hardly any compromises accept. So they don’t get all-wheel drive and the maximum power is also lower than some of the other Seal versions. That’s what this is for cheapest model with a maximum range of 700 km according to the Chinese CLTC standard.

The Champion Edition of the BYD Seal comes for more than 3,000 euros less than the next cheaper version of the electric car. The other range version of the Seal, renamed the “700 km Performance Edition”, will also be around 3,000 euros cheaper as a result of the innovations (source: CNEVPost).

BYD is not the only automaker from China attacking the competition in Germany:

The difference in performance of the Champion Edition is particularly evident when it comes to acceleration: 7.5 seconds the new version needs for the leisurely sprint, especially for an electric car to 100 km/h. The three all-wheel drive variants of the Seal, on the other hand, accelerate to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds. You have to make do with a maximum range of 550 km.

The performance versions are equipped with a 61.4 kWh battery. The two range versions, on the other hand, have a battery capacity of 82.5 kWh.

Cheaper BYD for Germany? Those are the odds

The new prices only apply to the Chinese market, where the BYD Seal has been available for some time. The Germany start for the mid-size sedan has BYD for September 2023 scheduled. German customers will certainly pay more need as customers in China. However, BYD has not yet revealed the exact prices in this country.

