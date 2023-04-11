Listen to the audio version of the article

All new AI products developed in China will have to undergo a “security assessment” before being released. This was specified in the draft law of the Cyberspace Administration of China, according to which “before providing services to the public using generative artificial intelligence products, it is necessary to request a security assessment through the national Internet regulatory departments”.

The rules drafted by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) come as several governments are considering how to mitigate the dangers of the emerging technology, which has seen a boom in consumer investment and popularity in recent months following the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

They also come after a number of Chinese tech giants, including Baidu, SenseTime and Alibaba, showed off their new AI models in recent weeks that can power applications ranging from chatbots to image generators.

The CAC said that China supports the innovation and application of AI and encourages the use of safe and reliable software, tools and data resources, but the content generated by generative AI must be in line with the values fundamental socialists of the country.

Suppliers will be fined, their services suspended or even subjected to criminal investigations if they do not comply with the rules. If inappropriate content is generated from their platforms, companies must update the technology within three months to prevent similar content from being generated again, the CAC said. The bill can be commented on until May 10 and the measures should enter into force this year, according to the draft regulation.