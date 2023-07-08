Home » China shows alternatives at the AI ​​World Conference in Shanghai
Technology

China shows alternatives at the AI ​​World Conference in Shanghai

by admin
China shows alternatives at the AI ​​World Conference in Shanghai

The Chinese government invites you to the “World AI Conference” in Shanghai. Domestic chat GPT competitors are the stars – and continue to await Beijing’s approval. Security concerns and ideology prevail.

What is real, what is generated by artificial intelligence (AI)? AI videos at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai.

Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

China will be great at anything it puts its mind to,” including artificial intelligence (AI). That was not said at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai by a representative of the organizers from the Chinese government. No, that’s what an American said: Elon Musk.

See also  Small screens are cool enough! Jonsbo D41 Mesh screen version case unpacking / 8-inch LCD screen, vertical air duct planning

You may also like

Zoho ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus: New IT Vulnerability Alert

Fully automated train driving is being tested

Glacier: “Netflix for climate protection content” goes online

Peugeot 208: New (electric) compact car with outstanding...

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Secure free offers for...

How to Fix the Threads App Crash Issue...

Mate-XB, the new Comau exoskeleton to relieve worker...

The 2023 Steam Summer Sale: Grab Great Game...

Balcony power plants: craft president demands expensive hurdle

Team17 Signs Publishing Agreement with Lichthund for New...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy