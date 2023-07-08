China shows alternatives at the AI ​​World Conference in Shanghai

The Chinese government invites you to the “World AI Conference” in Shanghai. Domestic chat GPT competitors are the stars – and continue to await Beijing’s approval. Security concerns and ideology prevail.

What is real, what is generated by artificial intelligence (AI)? AI videos at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai.

Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

“China will be great at anything it puts its mind to,” including artificial intelligence (AI). That was not said at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai by a representative of the organizers from the Chinese government. No, that’s what an American said: Elon Musk.

