China wants to limit the use of smartphones by minors to a maximum of two hours a day

China will propose new measures to limit the amount of time children and teenagers can spend in front of their smartphones. The goal is to try to combat internet addiction and to promote “good morality” among young people and “socialist values” among minors.

The proposal, according to reports from Reuters, was published on Wednesday by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the body that regulates the country’s internet. The regulator demanded that all accessible mobile devices, apps and App Stores in China default to a “Kids Mode,” which limits daily screen time to a maximum of two hours a day. After that, all apps will close. automatically. Becoming inaccessible. Not only that. Basically all apps will become inaccessible from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am, trying to prevent the use of mobile phones at night.

The plan of the Chinese authority: accessible devices from 40 minutes to two hours, by age

An articulated plan of restrictions which, if approved in its entirety, would become a world first. And an expansion of the restrictions already imposed by the Chinese authorities on the use of smartphones by minors. Already in 2016, a similar law attempted to prevent the excessive use of video game apps by minors. But now the goal is wider. Beijing wants minors to spend as little time as possible with their eyes glued to their smartphones. To protect their education and, officially, reduce their exposure to “unwanted information”.

Under the draft regulation, which is open for public discussion until Sept. 2, children and teenagers who use their devices on the lesser mode will have their online applications automatically closed when their respective time limits expire. They will also be offered “age-based content”.

The rules for children under eight are even more stringent: they will be able to use the telephone for only 40 minutes a day, while those between eight and 16 will have one hour of screen time. Teenagers over 16 and under 18 would be given two hours.

Favorable parents. Tech companies crash on the stock market

CNN tried to interview some Chinese parents, all in favor of the measure: “I think it’s a positive thing. On the one hand, it can protect their eyesight, as many young children cannot stop while looking at something they like,” said a mother of two in east China‘s Zhejiang Province, who preferred to speak on condition of anonymity.” On the other hand, it is easier for us parents to control the time our children spend in front of the screen,” he added. “And above all, the contents of the minor mode are more positive and healthy”.

Instead, the impact on technology companies needs to be assessed. Chinese and not. Yesterday after the publication of the news, the giant Tencent closed down 3% in Shanghai. Streaming video app Bilibili dropped 7%. Weibo, the Chinese Twitter, fell 5%.

