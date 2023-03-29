Beijing began its campaign against Big Tech’s concentration of power in 2020 by cracking down on Alibaba. Now the conglomerate wants to set up independent companies and follow the “call of the country”.

Alibaba started as an online retailer and is now, among other things, also a huge financial services provider. Aly Song / Reuters

Alibaba’s founder Jack Ma once said it will be 102 years old. The former English teacher founded Alibaba in 1999 as a Chinese answer to the American online retailer Amazon. Ma explained the number 102 by saying that in 2101 Alibaba would begin its third century of existence. In other words: Alibaba should exist for a long, very long time.