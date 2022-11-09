Earlier, Samsung only launched an advertisement in the United States, which was behind Apple. It has not yet had a foldable iPhone. I didn’t expect to see an iPhone foldable on YouTube a few days later. This iPhone V folding machine adopts a shell-like folding design. Of course, it is not produced by Apple, but a DIY work from China Video Channel.

Based on iPhone X

According to the introduction of the video channel “Technology Aesthetics”, they used the iPhone X as the basis and cooperated with the central hinge position of the Motorola Razr folding machine to repeatedly disassemble a large number of iPhone screen panels, reorder the bottom plate and internal structure, and then 3D print special After customizing some flexible cables connecting the screen and parts, after more than 300 days of research and development, I finally got a foldable iPhone.

Compatible with Moto foldable structure

“Technology Aesthetics” refers to their DIY work as iPhone V. It can be seen that this foldable iPhone can indeed be used, but since iOS has no targeted adjustments, it does not have an external screen like many Android foldables. The result is an iPhone that bends and folds without any special features or benefits from folding. The team tried to make changes at the software level to make the iPhone V experience better. If you are interested in understanding this crazy idea and the process, you can watch the “Technology Aesthetics” video in about 18 minutes.

Source: macrumors