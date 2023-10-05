China’s CSST Telescope: A More Powerful Alternative to NASA’s Hubble

China‘s upcoming CSST (China Survey Space Telescope) is claiming to have superior capabilities to NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, with the ability to see thousands of sheep in high resolution, a significant upgrade from Hubble’s capabilities of seeing just one sheep.

Expected to be launched this year, the CSST is about the size of a bus and will be stationed in the same orbit as China‘s Tiangong Space Station. This close proximity to the space station will allow Chinese astronauts to easily inspect and repair the telescope if needed, which sets it apart from NASA’s Webb Space Telescope, located 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth.

The CSST is outfitted with a 2.5 billion pixel astronomical camera and has a field of view over 300 times larger than that of the Hubble Telescope. Chinese authorities boast that the CSST’s panoramic view of the universe with a similar resolution could lead to breakthroughs in cosmology, dark matter and dark energy, the Milky Way, star formation, evolution, and exoplanets.

Chinese scientists have compared the CSST’s imaging capabilities to a flock of sheep, stating that if the Hubble Telescope can see one sheep, the CSST can see thousands with the same resolution.

The CSST is set to enter Earth’s orbit aboard the Long March 5B carrier rocket and is expected to have a mission life of 10 years, with the possibility of an extension. The telescope has completed the development of all subsystems, parts, and units and is currently undergoing post-assembly testing.

Despite China‘s enthusiastic promotion of the CSST’s capabilities, skepticism remains among some researchers due to the lack of specific information about the telescope’s capabilities. The Hubble and Webb Telescopes provide vital documentation software to help researchers develop scientific plans, but similar information about the CSST is currently unknown.

Astronomer Tom Brown from the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) notes that while the CSST may have a larger field of view than the Hubble Telescope, its primary mirror and spectral resolution are lower, suggesting that the space resolution may also be smaller.

The CSST’s launch and subsequent operation will undoubtedly shed more light on its true capabilities and potential contributions to the field of astronomy.

(First image source: CSST)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

