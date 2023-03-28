Home Technology China’s response Ernie Bot suffers from censorship
Technology

China’s response Ernie Bot suffers from censorship

by admin
China’s response Ernie Bot suffers from censorship

Baidu is one of the first tech companies to embrace Open AI. The chatbot can do some things better than chat GPT, such as creating videos. At the same time, he reveals how censorship harms artificial intelligence.

“Google, Facebook, Meta and Amazon have no comparable product,” said the CEO of the Baidu Group, Robin Li, at the presentation of the chat software Ernie Bot.

Tingshu Wang/Reuters

The hype surrounding chat GPT has taken hold of China. The American startup Open AI’s chatbot, which works with artificial intelligence (AI), is being discussed on all channels.

See also  Stellantis Group Considers the Possibility of Setting up a New-Generation Electric Vehicle Platform and Battery Factory in Spain- CARTURE

You may also like

Fast, precise material analysis from incoming inspection to...

Want to play must upgrade! Steam will end...

Xiutai Pu issued 6,000 yuan to become bigger...

Anti-piracy law: what changes and what risks for...

Biggest Pain in Robotics: Integration

Apple Music Classical is now live

The crazy story of a 16 million dollar...

The best Nintendo Switch games of 2023: Our...

Evil Castle 4 Remastered Features AMD FSR 2...

The crazy story of a 16 million dollar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy