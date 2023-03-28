11
Baidu is one of the first tech companies to embrace Open AI. The chatbot can do some things better than chat GPT, such as creating videos. At the same time, he reveals how censorship harms artificial intelligence.
The hype surrounding chat GPT has taken hold of China. The American startup Open AI’s chatbot, which works with artificial intelligence (AI), is being discussed on all channels.
