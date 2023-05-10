Home » Chinese arrested for artificial fake news
Technology

by admin
According to the Chinese police, the suspect is said to have generated fake news with the artificially intelligent chatbot, among other things. The case illustrates how effectively the party state controls the Internet.

The nationwide network of bullet trains makes many Chinese proud. Supposed news about train accidents can therefore attract a lot of attention.

In China, a case has become known for the first time in which the police arrested a person on the basis of new legal provisions against counterfeiting on the Internet. The man is suspected of using the artificially intelligent bot Chat-GPT to generate fake news about an alleged train accident in Gansu province. This was announced by the Northwest Province Public Security Agency on Sunday on its WeChat social network channel.

