While Microsoft has already built ChatGPT into its Bing search engine, the Chinese counterpart “Ernie” from Google rival Baidu is not convincing in its presentation.

In the race for technological leadership in artificial intelligence (AI), China cannot make up any ground for the time being. Google rival Baidu’s ChatGPT rival Ernie smashed high expectations in its debut on Thursday. In five short promotional videos, the operator presented how Ernie, among other things, answers questions about a popular Chinese science fiction novel, calculates mathematical formulas and uses keywords to create images and videos.

“We can’t say it’s perfect,” said Baidu CEO Robin Li. “So why are we introducing it today? Because the market demands it.”

Stock flies out of the depots

Nevertheless, investors threw the company’s shares out of their depots. They fell 6.4 percent in Hong Kong. “The presentation was more of a canned monologue than the interactive session people were expecting,” said Morningstar analyst Kai Wang. In addition, Baidu has not given a date for the market launch. His colleague Charlie Chai from the analysis company 86Research also spoke of disappointment. However, he still regards Baidu as a leader among Chinese AI companies.

Baidu initially did not respond to the request for an assessment of the price slide. However, after the presentation, the company announced that 30,000 commercial users had applied for test access so far.

According to the information, selected users now have access to Ernie. Companies can build the AI ​​software into their own products running on the Baidu cloud. So far, 650 companies have expressed interest. The first contracts with Chinese state media and a Shaolin temple have already been signed. Baidu also wants to add AI capabilities to its Chinese-dominated Internet search engine and numerous other offerings.

wrestling with the United States

The government in Beijing sees AI as an important future field and wants to give developers great freedom. Experts see this area alongside the chip industry as another field in the struggle with the USA for technological supremacy. However, Baidu boss Li warned against looking at the current presentation of his AI through geopolitical glasses. “Ernie Bot is not an instrument of confrontation between China and the United States.”

Companies from the United States are ahead of the People’s Republic when it comes to AI: Microsoft has already built ChatGPT, the trigger of the current hype, into its search engine Bing and wants to use the technology in all applications of the Office package. A few days ago, the Microsoft holding OpenAI presented a new version of the software underlying ChatGPT – GPT-4. She can create content not only from keywords, but also from images. Google counters this with “Bard” and also incorporates AI capabilities into its Internet search and office programs. With the help of a “magic wand” it should be possible to create summaries of e-mails or texts, among other things.

(WHAT)