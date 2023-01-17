Due to national policies, the Chinese auto industry is now actively developing electric vehicles. In addition to emerging car manufacturers, including Xiaomi has also decided to step into the electric vehicle industry, and Huawei has also announced to provide HaroonyOS / Hongmeng for the electric vehicle industry. Many Chinese car manufacturers also Announced a strategic agreement with Huawei; Seres, a company that announced the adoption of HarmonyOS, decided to switch the Seres 5 exported to Europe to use Android Auto.

▲For the export market, it is not difficult for Chinese auto brands to abandon HarmonyOS and use Android Auto

Although Huawei emphasizes that the adoption rate of HarmonyOS is increasing, most of them are concentrated in the domestic demand market in China. Once it goes outside of China, HarmonyOS with its own ecological environment will naturally not be called a big one. Although the demand for in-vehicle entertainment systems is much simpler than that of mobile phones However, HarmonyOS is definitely not an attractive system if it is to be provided to consumers in markets outside of China. Especially for most overseas users, HarmonyOS has to register for a separate Huawei Eco account, and secondly, it lacks consumer Various services commonly used by readers, such as natively integrated Google Maps and some audio-visual entertainment platforms that are not available in China.

But after all, HarmonyOS has also been proven to be a skin of the Android architecture, and the difficulty of switching from the original HarmonyOS to Android Auto should not be too high.