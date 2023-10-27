Home » Chinese Physical Boxed Version of ‘Double Dragon Collection’ to be Released on November 9, Including ‘Super Double Dragon’ and ‘Double Dragon’ Advance
Chinese Physical Boxed Version of ‘Double Dragon Collection’ to be Released on November 9, Including ‘Super Double Dragon’ and ‘Double Dragon’ Advance

Publisher ARC SYSTEM WORKS Asia Branch has announced that the highly anticipated “Double Dragon Collection” will be hitting the shelves on November 9th. This physical boxed version for the Nintendo Switch will include two iconic titles from the series, “Super Double Dragon” and “Double Dragon Advance”, providing fans with a nostalgic blast from the past.

For those who prefer the convenience of digital downloads, the Chinese digital version of the game is already available for pre-sale. Players can dive into the action-packed world of “Double Dragon” by simply accessing the Nintendo eShop.

The “Double Dragon” franchise gained immense popularity in the 1980s as a side-scrolling action game. Players have been captivated by the thrilling storyline, following Billy on his quest to rescue his kidnapped lover Marianne and twin brother Jimmy.

In addition to the anticipated release of “Super Double Dragon” and the Chinese digital download version of “Double Dragon Advance”, fans will also be treated to a special edition called “Double Dragon Collection” which includes “Double Dragon”, “Double Dragon II”, “Double Dragon III”, “Double Dragon IV”, and the aforementioned titles. This comprehensive collection allows players to experience the evolution of the series across six different games.

The list of games included in the “Double Dragon Collection” is as follows: “DOUBLE DRAGON” (FC game console English version), “DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅱ: The Revenge” (FC game console English version), “DOUBLE DRAGON III: The Sacred Stones” (FC game console English version), “Super DOUBLE DRAGON”, “Double Dragon Advance”, and “Double Dragon 4”.

Enthusiastic gamers can secure their copy by pre-ordering the Chinese digital download versions of “Super Double Dragon” and “Double Dragon Advance” ahead of the official release. By doing so, players will have the opportunity to enjoy these classic games on November 9th by simply connecting to the internet.

The “Double Dragon Collection” promises to take players on an unforgettable journey filled with adrenaline-pumping combat and intense adventure. Whether gamers opt for the physical boxed version or the digital download, one thing is certain – the epic legacy of the “Double Dragon” series continues to captivate gamers of all ages. So, get ready to unleash your inner warrior and prepare for an action-packed experience like no other!

