Chinese Scientists Develop AI-Powered Robotic Chemist for Oxygen Production on Mars

Chinese Scientists Develop Robotic Chemist Powered by AI for Oxygen Production on Mars

A team of Chinese scientists from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) has achieved a major breakthrough in the field of space exploration. The scientists have successfully developed a robotic chemist powered by artificial intelligence (AI) for the automated synthesis and optimization of catalysts for oxygen production from Martian meteorites. This groundbreaking development, led by USTC Hefei National Research Center for Microscale Physical Sciences Director Luo Yi and Professor Jiang Jun, utilizes a machine learning model to identify the optimal catalyst formula among more than 3.76 million possible compositions.

According to reports from Xinhua news agency, this method, which would have taken 2,000 years with human labor, was accomplished in just six weeks through the use of AI.

The synthesized catalyst has demonstrated its viability by stably producing oxygen, even under adverse conditions simulated on Mars, with temperatures as low as -37 degrees Celsius. This discovery has significant implications for human exploration of Mars, as it highlights the ability of AI to contribute to the development of essential materials in extraterrestrial environments, such as oxygen production, base construction, and food production.

Professor Jiang explained that the AI built a predictive model based on learning from more than 50,000 chemistry articles, providing a promising catalyst formula in record time. This advance paves the way for eventual human colonization and survival on Mars by enabling the synthesis of crucial chemicals from local resources.

In addition to the development of the robotic chemist, another group of Chinese scientists has developed an advanced and accurate atmospheric model for Mars, called “GoMars”, a numerical tool that simulates the environment of the red planet. This model will be used in the next Chinese sample return mission from Mars, scheduled as part of the Tianwen 3 mission of the country’s Space Administration set for around 2028.

Beijing has been heavily investing in its space program in recent years and has achieved significant milestones, such as the successful landing of a probe, Chang’e 4, on the far side of the Moon in January 2019, a feat that no country had ever achieved before.

This latest achievement by Chinese scientists has raised expectations for further advancements in space exploration and the potential for future human colonization on Mars.

