Chinese-Swiss startup struggles with geopolitics

Doctors from ETH Lausanne are encountering hurdles with their biotech company in Switzerland, so they go to China, which is eager to receive funding. But that scares off Western donors, who are also needed.

Cheng Shiyu would like to expand his company Roumai Medical in Shenzhen from 55 to 200 employees soon. He wants to rent another half floor.

A Chinese and a Russian meet in Switzerland and want to start a startup. The banks say: “Sorry, we can’t open an account for you.” No joke, end of story – if it weren’t for China.

This is how Cheng Shiyu and Iwan Istomin describe it at a meeting in Shenzhen, southern China. The two men in their early 30s met at the ETH Lausanne (EPFL). There they received their doctorate in synthetic biology, the topic being the development of artificial biological systems for therapies.

Cheng then wanted to found a startup in Switzerland with a handful of EPFL alumni. It was intended to commercialize a technology that he had already helped develop during his bachelor’s degree in Beijing. The aim is to build artificial blood vessels from human cell tissue in order to treat vascular diseases, such as those affecting the heart.

Chinese and Americans are not welcome

But no matter whether in Lausanne, Geneva or Neuchâtel, the founders say they were rejected by the banks everywhere. “They said they don’t usually accept Chinese citizens for corporate accounts, including Americans,” says Cheng.

In general, it was practically impossible to found a biotech startup in Switzerland. Swiss investors are not so willing to take risks. They would prefer to only get involved after successful clinical trials, says Cheng. Interested parties were also bothered by the fact that the necessary patents at the time still belonged to the Chinese Academy of Sciences, which financed Cheng’s research.

So Cheng looked around China – and was welcomed with open arms in Shenzhen at the end of 2021. He says he got the bank account in no time without a lot of paperwork. His company Roumai Medical was immediately registered by an agency for the equivalent of 200 francs. The newly minted CEO Cheng found the start-up capital within a week. “I had 40 offers for the equivalent of 5 million Swiss francs each.” Roumai soon bought up the necessary patents.

It is difficult to say from the outside why exactly Cheng and his co-founders encountered hurdles in Switzerland. One reason may be that Swiss investors were more skeptical about the startup’s prospects than Chinese investors. Biotech companies have to invest a lot of money for years before they can bring a product to market – with very vague prospects of success.

But Roumai Medical’s experiences coincide with those of many Swiss startups, which complain about a certain slowness in their homeland and investors who are not willing to take risks – and therefore hope for China. The NZZ recently met some of these startups at a startup competition in the city of Chongqing.

Producing from China for the world will be difficult

The case of Roumai Medical shows that China may seem like a land of opportunity for startups – but that the China card can also come with many restrictions. Anyone who wants to be successful despite geopolitical polarization in the West cannot avoid having a foothold there, especially in sensitive high technologies such as synthetic biology.

Shenzhen is known for its business acumen. Here we are not just talking about the Chinese speed, but also about the “Shenzhen speed”. Cheng Shiyu also experienced this with Roumai: The new laboratory for research and development was completed in just two and a half months, as was the production facility in the neighboring city of Dongguan, both of which were internationally certified.

In Switzerland, says Iwan Istomin, that would have taken one to two years. The priority there is to convert existing buildings, and obtaining approval for a new building is complicated. Istomin, who co-founded the small Roumai branch in Lausanne this year, where Cheng Shiyu also still lives, also points to the costs: If something costs 10 million renminbi in China, then in Switzerland it costs 10 million francs – around eight times so much.

But how sustainable is China’s promotion of innovation? Greenfield technology parks are being built everywhere here. Funded companies often only stay for a year or two, then move on to the next highest bidder local government. Some tech parks are empty even in Shenzhen, which has been booming for a long time.

Biotech has its own five-year plan

Roumai also benefits from the fact that China is enormously expanding its own capabilities in the technological conflict with the West. The powerful economic planning agency, the National Commission for Reform and Development, published a five-year plan specifically for the development of biotechnology for the first time in 2022. In it, the authority called for “collecting global biological innovation resources,” i.e. bringing foreign know-how to China.

Roumai Medical now occupies half a floor in a new office tower in Shenzhen, where the local government rents cheaply for medtech companies. Right next door is the campus of the young Southern University of Technology, with which Roumai runs a laboratory. Roumai already has 55 employees and will soon have 200 – CEO Cheng proudly shows the empty second half of the floor that is to be prepared for this.

Roumai doesn’t have any marketable products yet, but even more plans. The company says it has successfully tested its most important product, artificial blood vessels made from cultured tissue, on rabbits and pigs. Clinical studies on humans are now planned. Roumai also wants to soon sell raw materials for beauty treatments: collagen, i.e. connective tissue proteins, as well as cosmetic products.

Switzerland should serve as a gateway to Europe

For these products, Switzerland should become the gateway to Europe and ultimately to the USA, the largest markets. Roumai already runs a small office and laboratory in Lausanne in the EPFL Innovation Park and in the Biopôle life sciences park and is supported by the innovation agency Innosuisse. Locations for research and development as well as production will follow, says Cheng. Roumai wants to meet regulatory and ethical requirements, benefit from the Swiss image and not be perceived as a Chinese company.

The problem could be money. So far, Roumai has only had Chinese investors investing in Renminbi. Because of China’s capital controls, it is difficult to transfer money out of the country.

After all, Roumai was recently successful: the Shenzhen government approved the transfer of the equivalent of 2 million francs to the Swiss branch within a week, says Cheng. “That was very fast.” Roumai now has an account with the Bank of China in Switzerland because things still haven’t worked out with a Swiss bank.

Cheng would like investments in US dollars. There is then usually more money than with the cheaper renminbi, he says. But the market for dollar investments in China has collapsed because of the geopolitical conflict with the USA. The American venture capitalist Sequoia, for example, has announced the spin-off of its China and India businesses into independent companies.

Singapore and Dubai are alternatives

Private investors in China also hardly have any cash left, says Cheng. Most investments now come from district and city governments, in renminbi. The city of Shenzhen claims to operate China’s largest state-owned angel investment fund. He has collected more than 10 billion renminbi, a good 1.2 billion Swiss francs, which he invests mostly in technology companies via subfunds.

Because Swiss investors have been cautious so far and Americans can hardly invest in a primarily Chinese biotech company like Roumai for political and regulatory reasons, Cheng Shiyu now wants to try his luck elsewhere: in Singapore, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. There he wants to raise a whopping 100 million US dollars to build the planned Swiss locations and for clinical studies in Europe. Cheng’s impression is that the money there is very loose – and is open to a Chinese-Swiss startup.

