November 29, 2023il Chongqing No.1 Intermediate People’s Court in Cina he issued a crucial ruling regarding the legal dispute between OPPO and Nokia concerning the determination of the fees for the global licensing rights of 5G patents, according to FRAND conditions (Fair, Reasonable, and Non-Discriminatory). The court’s decision largely granted OPPO’s requests.

OPPO welcomes the recent ruling from the Chongqing First Intermediate People’s Court on the question of royalties under FRAND conditions for Nokia’s standard essential patents. The company appears willing to respect and implement the court’s decision regarding to global FRAND licensing fees for Nokia patentswith the hope of actively resolving the ongoing patent licensing rights dispute with Nokia.

This represents the first verdict confirming the range of the aggregate royalty fee (known as Aggregated Royalty Burden) for the essential patents of the 5G standard in the mobile telephony sector. Additionally, it provides clear guidelines on aggregate royalty rates for global participants in the communications industry. The ruling has significant implications for the determination of essential patent royalties standard 5G nell’ICT (Information and Communication Technology) and in related sectors, such as IoT or smart cars, with possible implications for similar cases.

OPPO expresses the hope that Nokia, in turn, rinspect and implement the decision of the Chongqin courtg, thus allowing both parties to promptly resume negotiations in a constructive manner. By resolving this controversy, the goal is to pave the way for establishing an industry consensus regarding aggregate licensing fees for 5G standard-essential patents.

As a key holder of essential patents for the 5G standard and a global leader in smart device innovation, OPPO continues to lead the application of technical standards in the industry. As of September 30, 2023, OPPO is present in over 40 countries and regions with 5G communication standard patents, with a total of over 5700 global patent applications. The company holds over 2900 patent families essential to 5G standards declared to ETSI and has submitted over 9000 standard contributions to 3GPP. According to reports from China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (April 2023) and IPlytics (October 2023) on the strength of 5G standard essential patent portfolio globally, OPPO is among the world leaders in the strength of standard essential patents 5G.

OPPO remains committed to continuous innovation, protecting innovation, enforcing intellectual property rights, advocating for reasonable tariffs, and promoting the creation of a healthy, long-term intellectual property ecosystem. The company actively encourages the resolution of intellectual property disputes between licensors and licensees through amicable negotiations based on mutual respect for the value of patents.

Stay updated on flash offers and price errors, follow us on Telegram!

Share this: Facebook

X

