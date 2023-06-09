Home » Chord BerTTi Two-Channel Amplifier: TToby’s Successor!The best power amplifier in history!?｜Audio Information – Post76 Play Network
Everyone in the UK knows that Chord is thin and expensive. I believe that before the launch of mojo, no one thought that they could buy Chord audio products at a price of 10,000 yuan. In recent years, Chord has actively developed new markets and launched many “entry-level” products. For example, the Table Top TT series was launched as an extension of Hugo a few years ago. To play, it is priced at GBP 3,995, equivalent to about HK$38,800. There is no obvious reduction in the figure, but it uses a lot of designs from the high-end ULTIMA series, which is believed to be enough to make users feel more playable.

BerTTi has a larger output power than TToby, reaching 75W+75W (8Ω). It has the latest dual-feed-forward debugging technology developed by Chord in the ULTIMA series, which reduces the distortion caused by signal errors and makes the sound more realistic. Moreover, ULTIMA-level advanced electronic technology continuously monitors the power and temperature data of each component to keep the amplifier in the best condition. In addition, a lot of effort has been spent on the power supply components this time, so that BerTTi can handle it from a bookshelf speaker to a floor speaker. freely.

