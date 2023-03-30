Home Technology Chris Pratt: The Super Mario Bros. Movie Has ‘A Post-Credit Sequence’
Technology

Chris Pratt: The Super Mario Bros. Movie Has ‘A Post-Credit Sequence’

by admin
Chris Pratt: The Super Mario Bros. Movie Has ‘A Post-Credit Sequence’

It’s almost surreal, but we’re now less than a week away from the premiere of the Super Mario Bros. movie. We’ve seen tons of trailers (maybe even too many, we wish they had saved some for the actual movie, which is only 92 minutes long) and posters, but what we know nothing about is the end credits scene.

Well, it turns out there’s one of these, and it could be pretty big, so make sure you stay in the theater to check the final credits. Here’s what Mario’s voice in the film – Chris Pratt – had to say in an interview with CBR:

“Look, at the end of the movie, there’s an end credits that lets you experience what the sequel is about. That got me very, very excited. But there was talk of Luigi’s mansion. It was a GameCube game. I thought that would be great.

We know Bowser has a tendency to come back despite being defeated by the Mario Brothers, so maybe we shouldn’t be too surprised. What do you think about the end credits, is it annoying to wait until the end credits, or does it add something to the experience?

See also  OnePlus 10T launches new limited edition of Genshin Impact in mainland China

You may also like

Soundcore VR P10 in the test: wireless in-ear...

Firefox Parent Company Establishes AI Startup Mozilla.ai to...

Medicine: Elongated microbubbles work better than spherical ones

🎮Festive update! “Splatoon 3” update data Ver.3.1.0 will...

4wardPRO ottiene la Partner Designation “Microsoft Cloud”

Glaze protects artists from artificial intelligence: how it...

Google and the Online Advertising Transparency Center…

OnePlus 11 new push back cover texture “unique”...

Zero-day vulnerabilities in 2022 will be fewer

US government warns iPhone and iPad users to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy